Lakhimpur Kheri: New viral clip shows vehicle could have been attacked, leading to driver losing control and running over ‘farmer’ mob

A new video from the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has now gone viral on social media platforms which shows the vehicle that rushed through the protesting ‘farmers’ was very likely attacked by stones and sticks. In the viral clip, one can see the windshield of the car broken, which would mean that after the ‘farmer’ mob attacked the convoy, the windshield broke and an injured driver then lost control of the car causing the accident.

The video is a recording of a video being played on another device.

In the short 30-second clip, which has been slow-motioned, ‘farmer’ mob could be seen walking on a pathway holding black Kisan Union flags. A vehicle rushed from behind and crushed protesters. However, at 7 seconds, for a split-second, the vehicle’s windshield was visible before it hit a protestor. One can easily figure out that it was broken, which is in line with the claims that the protesters attacked the convoy with stones. Such an attack on the vehicle could have been attacked that led to driver losing the control.

Broken windshield in the circle. Source: Screenshot from the viral video

It is very likely that the driver was injured when the mob attacked the convoy and broke the windshield, following which he lost control of the car.

Another disturbing video of a man, now identified as Shyam Sundar Nishad, being beaten up by mob has gone viral where the ‘farmers’ are threatening him to accept he was ‘sent’ by BJP leader to ‘kill farmers’. One can see fear in his eyes as he could see death from close quarters.

Shyam Sundar was also lynched by the ‘farmer’ mob and beaten to death along with three other BJP workers.

Many wondered why this clip came late, why just a few seconds, and why recorded while video is playing on another device. Was it attempt to save those who were caught on cameras lynching people and try to keep the fire burning which appeared doused with ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait and all announcing truce? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure that death of eight people is now being used to score political points. A new low in political discourse.

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

On October 3, eight people died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a large group of alleged farmers had gathered in Lakhimpur Kheri to mark their protest against the three Agriculture laws enacted in September last year. Deputy CM was scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. The protesters went violent and pelted stones at BJP’s convey.

Reports suggest that one of the vehicles allegedly hit the protesters, after which the protesters not only burnt down two vehicles but also ambushed people. A driver was reportedly beaten to death. CM Yogi promised to take strict action against whoever was behind the incident. A heavy police force was deployed in Lakhimpur Kheri to maintain law and order.