Central government nominates The Caravan’s Vinod K Jose for Press Council of India, Netizens outrage: Details

Social media users on Tuesday expressed their displeasure over the central government’s choice of nominations for the reconstituted Press Council of India. Among various names nominated by the Centre, Editor-in-chief of The Caravan, Vinod K Jose, who is alleged to be a rabid Modi hater and a journalist with Hinduphobic and anti-India inclinations.

The central government has recently reconstituted the Press Council of India for a three-year term. A gazette notification dated October 7, 2021, was issued notifying the nominations of twenty-two members to the 14th term of the Press Council of India.

Netizens question The Caravan’s Vinod Jose’s nomination to the PCI

Vinod K Jose was one among the six persons appointed under ‘Editors’ by the central government. However, his nomination sparked outrage as netizens questioned the government’s wisdom behind his appointment.

Former civil services officer Sanjay Dixit termed Vinod’s inclusion in the Press Club of India as appeasement of the enemy of the nation.

Did any1 notice Press Council of India members' nominations? Straight from Ripley's 'Believe It or Not'! At no, 6, Vinod Jose of The Caravan! Looks like someone in @BJP4India feels that nationalists and pro-Hindu voices do not matter, but every enemy of nation is to be appeased!

One of the users tagged cabinet minister Anurag Thakur and asked why a rabid Hindu hater, anti-BJP and anti-Modi journalist Vinod Jose has been given a place on the Press Council of India.

Dear Sri @ianuragthakur , @Anurag_Office how can a rabid hindu hater, anti-BJP & anti-Modi journalist Vinod Jose of Carvan be nominated as Press Council of India member ?

Another Twitter user reacted to the situation with a laconic response, saying #StopAppeasementPolitics.

A Twitter user surprised by the inclusion of Vinod K Jose in the Press Council said such infiltration within the BJP is terrible.

Very surprising… but such infiltration within @BJP4India is really terrible!

Yet another Twitter user said instead of clamping down on anti national activities of The Caravan, the government was rewarding their journalists by nominating them to the PCI.

Don’t know who in BJP is out to confuse it core Voters?

Don't know who in BJP is out to confuse it core Voters?

Rather than clamping down on Caravan for its anti national activities,they are being nominted to PCI.

Centre reconstitutes 22-member council for the 14th term of PCI

Besides Jose, the central government has appointed Ankur Dua, Dr Baldev Raj Gupta, Dr Khaidem Athouba Meitei, Dr Suman Gupta and Prakash Dubey under ‘Editors’.

Gurinder Singh and LC Bharatiya are named under ‘Owners or Managers of medium newspapers’. Those included under ‘Owners or Managers of small newspapers’ include Aarti Tripathi and Shyam Singh Panwar. In addition, there are 12 other people nominated to the 14th term of Press Council of India.