Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Central government nominates The Caravan’s Vinod K Jose for Press Council of India, Netizens outrage: Details

Besides Jose, the central government has appointed Ankur Dua, Dr Baldev Raj Gupta, Dr Khaidem Athouba Meitei, Dr Suman Gupta and Prakash Dubey under ‘Editors’.

OpIndia Staff
Vinod K Jose(Image Source: manipalthetalk.org)
426

Social media users on Tuesday expressed their displeasure over the central government’s choice of nominations for the reconstituted Press Council of India. Among various names nominated by the Centre, Editor-in-chief of The Caravan, Vinod K Jose, who is alleged to be a rabid Modi hater and a journalist with Hinduphobic and anti-India inclinations. 

The central government has recently reconstituted the Press Council of India for a three-year term. A gazette notification dated October 7, 2021, was issued notifying the nominations of twenty-two members to the 14th term of the Press Council of India.

Netizens question The Caravan’s Vinod Jose’s nomination to the PCI

Vinod K Jose was one among the six persons appointed under ‘Editors’ by the central government. However, his nomination sparked outrage as netizens questioned the government’s wisdom behind his appointment.

Former civil services officer Sanjay Dixit termed Vinod’s inclusion in the Press Club of India as appeasement of the enemy of the nation. 

One of the users tagged cabinet minister Anurag Thakur and asked why a rabid Hindu hater, anti-BJP and anti-Modi journalist Vinod Jose has been given a place on the Press Council of India. 

Another Twitter user reacted to the situation with a laconic response, saying #StopAppeasementPolitics.

A Twitter user surprised by the inclusion of Vinod K Jose in the Press Council said such infiltration within the BJP is terrible. 

Yet another Twitter user said instead of clamping down on anti national activities of The Caravan, the government was rewarding their journalists by nominating them to the PCI.

Centre reconstitutes 22-member council for the 14th term of PCI

Gurinder Singh and LC Bharatiya are named under ‘Owners or Managers of medium newspapers’. Those included under ‘Owners or Managers of small newspapers’ include Aarti Tripathi and Shyam Singh Panwar. In addition, there are 12 other people nominated to the 14th term of Press Council of India.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

