Nihang Sarabjit Singh, the arrested accused in the brutal murder of Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh at the Kundli border had appeared before the media before he surrendered claiming responsibility for the brutal attack. In a video shared by a media platform, The New Indian, the accused is heard claiming full responsibility for the barbaric act.

FLASH: Nihang Sikh, Sarabjit Singh, ahead of surrender before Haryana Police @SonipatP appears before media to ‘confess’ his role in barbaric killing of a man, who was tied to barricades over alleged desecration, near Samyukt Kisan Morcha farmer protest site.



Probe to continue pic.twitter.com/kEJhrNYhzM — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) October 15, 2021

Nihang Sarabjit Singh, who is the second person appearing in the video, said that when he had found someone desecrating a Sikh sacred book he did what he deemed fit. When the reporters asked him whether he had any remorse over his action, Sarabjit is heard answering in the negative.

Though the audio is not very clear, Sarabjit is heard telling the media that he was not prompted by anyone to do what he did and that it was his own decision.

Meanwhile, Jathedar Raja Raj Singh, the Nihang Tarna Dal’s chief, who is the first person to speak to the media in the 1.47-second video, issued a threat to those who seek to discredit their efforts. He is heard suggesting that in the future, they will impose tougher punishments on individuals who oppose them.

Haryana police arrests Nihang Sarabjit Singh

Notably, Nihang Sarabjit was arrested by the Haryana Police after he surrendered claiming responsibility for killing Lakhbir Singh.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the police taking away the accused in a police van amidst “Bole so Nihal” slogans.

On Friday, October 15, a gruesome murder was reported from the Singhu-Kundli border protest site where farmers have been camping for more months now against the three farm laws. A badly mutilated corpse of a man, whose hands were chopped and legs cut, was suspended over a police barricade, reportedly by Nihang Sikhs for allegedly committing blasphemy. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Lakhbir Singh.