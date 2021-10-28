A non-bailable warrant has been issued against ‘absconding’ former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in connection with an extortion case. The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Thane issued the non-bailable warrant against Singh after Mumbai Police Crime Branch had approached the court seeking the same.

The warrant issued on October 26 states that Parambir Singh is charged with offences under sections 386, 387, 389, 392, 324, 323, 506, 506(2), 166, 109, 120b, of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3.25 of the Arms Act. The warrant directs the Thanenagar Police to arrest Parambir Singh and produce him before the court.

As many as four extortion cases were filed against Parambir Singh after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner and appointed as the Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard. Apart from Singh, extortion cases were also filed against other cops including dismissed police officer Sachin Waze.

Out of the four cases, one was registered at the Marine Drive Police station, on the complaint of a builder named Shyam Sunder Agarwal, while the rest three were filed in Thane on the complaints of Shyam Sunder Agarwal’s nephew Sharad Agarwal, builder Ketan Tanna, businessman Bimal Agrawal.

Last month, the Maharashtra govt had said that Parambir Singh is missing, and home minister Dilip Walse Patil had said that his govt is trying to locate him after reports claimed that Singh had fled to Russia. The home minister had said that the investigating agencies suspect that Singh has fled the country, adding that the agencies have no information on his location.

Param Bir Singh is on leave from his post since May 5, citing health issues. Since then, he had sought several extensions of his leave by sending communications to the state govt. His last communication was in the second week of August, seeking an extension of leave till August 29. However, there has been no communication from him after that.

Parambir Singh is also facing NIA probe in the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren murder case, where Sachin Vaze is already arrested. Once a favourite police officer of the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra govt, Parambir Singh was removed from his post after the arrest of Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare case. After he was transferred as the Director General of Home Guards, he had written a letter to the CM, alleging that former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered the police to collect Rs 100 crore per month from various businesses in Mumbai. The same claim was also made by Sachin Vaze in a letter written to NIA earlier.

After the allegations by both the cops, Anil Deshmukh had resigned from the post after HC had ordered CBI probe against him. The former home minister is ‘missing’ after that.