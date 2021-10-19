Ace Tennis player Novak Djokovic is unwilling to reveal his vaccination status against Covid-19 and deemed it a ‘private matter and an inappropriate inquiry’. Djokovic has been vocal against the mandatory vaccine program.

The Australian Open 2022 is scheduled for January. Djokovic has mentioned in a statement that he is unsure of defending the title in Melbourne. While talking to Serbian Daily Blic, Novak said, “Things being as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne. I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry. People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person. Whatever you say ‘yes, no, maybe, I am thinking about it,’ they will take advantage.” He further added, “don’t know if I’m going to Australia, I don’t know what’s going on. Currently, the situation is not good at all.”

Vaccine mandate for Australian Open participation

As per the regulations issued by the Victorian Government, the players must be vaccinated if they want to participate in the Australian Open. Premier Daniel Andrews had said earlier that in case Novak does not get vaccinated, he would not get a visa.

In a statement, Andrews said, “Grand slam titles won’t protect you. The only title that will protect you is you being able to have had your first dose and second dose. Logic and numerous conversations with the Prime Minister tell me that if you are an Australian citizen, you will be allowed home if you haven’t had the jab. But if you’re coming on a tourist visa or a business visa, so you’re not an Aussie. You are coming to visit – the notion of you get in here without being vaccinated, I think, is very, very low.”

Back in September Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) had issued a statement over-vaccination in which they said, “While we respect everyone’s right to free choice, we also believe that each player has a role to play in helping the wider group achieve a safe level of immunity. Doing so will allow us to ease restrictions on-site for the benefit of everyone on Tour.”

Novak Djokovic might have already got a vaccine shot

In August 2021, SportsKeeda published a report stating Novak might have already got the vaccination shot. The report was based on the reports of his appearance in an event where the vaccine was mandatory to participate. Novak had attended SummerStage – a music festival in New York’s Central Park while he was in the city for the US Open.

In one of the tweets, the organizers had mentioned, “SummerStage is now requiring full COVID-19 vaccination for entry to all performances at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park.” Reports suggested he would not have been allowed at the event even if his star status was to be considered.

Novak Djokovic was infected with Covid-19 last year, from which he appears to have recovered without any complications. He has gone on to win multiple Grand Slams since then and was on the verge of winning all 4 slams in one calendar year in 2021 but lost in the final of the US Open.

Several studies have also emerged that show that antibodies from prior Covid-19 infection lends as much immunity to an individual as do two doses of vaccines.