Pakistani minister believes Imran Khan is more popular than PM Modi in India, netizens left amused

On October 23, during a press conference, Pakistani Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain claimed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is more popular than Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. He further added that if Khan held a rally in India, it would attract a bigger crowd compared to what PM Modi could attract.

Fawad was answering to a question posed by a journalist. He said if the relationship between India and Pakistan improves, it would be beneficial for Pakistan as it would be able to provide a corridor between China and India via CPEC. “But at present, there is a Muslim-hating government in India. This is not something Pakistan is saying. A lot of independent leaders of the world are saying the same. Whether it was Gujarat, Assam or Kashmir, the Modi government has targeted Muslims and other minorities. It is because of his attitude that the relationship between India and Pakistan are not improving.”

He further said, “Otherwise, Imran Khan is so popular among the general public in India that if he does a rally in Delhi, it would be bigger compared to what PM Modi does. So the popularity of Imran Khan in India could have become a great chance to improve the relationship between India and Pakistan. Still, we could not do so because of Narendra Modi.”

Fawad once again cried over Kashmir and said, “The common man of India should think it over. It would be very beneficial. Give a solution to Kashmir. Give freedom to Kashmir. If you give freedom to Kashmir, it would be beneficial for Pakistan. It would be beneficial for India and the people of Kashmir as well.”

Netizens left amused over ‘Khan popular than PM Modi’ statement

His statement over the popularity of Imran Khan in India is being shared widely on social media platforms. Some even suggested that the statement was the visible result of “Pakistan govt’s bhang policy” which was approved in October 2020.

Journalist Naila Inayat said, “Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be a bigger than PM Modi’s: Fawad Chaudhry. First results of govt’s bhang policy.”

People arriving at Imran Khan’s Delhi jalsa. pic.twitter.com/g4jvPH7pp3 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) October 23, 2021

Twitter user LotusBharat said how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also does not make such wild claims.

Kejriwal bhi itni lambi nahin chhodta 😂😂 https://t.co/DHuuGlFqKu — Lotus (@LotusBharat) October 23, 2021

Another twitter user Nishit imagined the scenario if Indian actresses hold a rally in Pakistan. He said, “If katrina kaif/priyanka chopra holds a rally in #pakistan it will be bigger than Imran Khan aur log bhi maan jayenge ki tabdilli aa gayi.”

If katrina kaif/priyanka chopra holds a rally in #pakistan it will be bigger than Imran Khan aur log bhi maan jayenge ki tabdilli aa gayi.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/PUfpRZmzC4 — ＮＩＳＨＵ🇮🇳 ନିଶୁ 🇮🇳 निशु 🇮🇳 (@The_NisHIT) October 23, 2021

India Today’s journalist Gaurav Sawant said, “At least now there is clarity where the drugs are coming from.”

At least now there is clarity where the drugs are coming from 😁😁😁 https://t.co/lufBtfJUUM — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) October 23, 2021

Pakistan stopped trade, not India

During the press conference, Fawad also alleged that it was India that stopped trade with Pakistan. However, things were the other way around. In August 2019, when India abolished Article 370 from Kashmir, Pakistan got irked and imposed a ban on trade with India. The prices of commodities like tomatoes spiked exponentially as the local produce was not enough to match the demand.

The situation got worse for the neighbouring country, and in April 2021, the Imran Khan-led government decided to lift the ban on trade with India. Imran Khan, as minister of Commerce, proposed to lift the ban. But there was a catch. Imran Khan himself flatly rejected the proposal from Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan like if there were two persons living inside Khan.