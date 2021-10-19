Days after maintaining complete silence over the ongoing pogrom against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan sought to water down the role of radical Islamists in orchestrating the attacks.

In a desperate attempt to whitewash the crimes by the Islamists in Bangladesh, he shared a video from a propaganda channel named ‘The Live TV’ to falsely claim that “lakhs of Muslims came out in support of Hindus” in Bangladesh.

In a tweet on Tuesday (October 19) morning, Prashant Bhushan emphasised, “Must watch. Some anti-social elements attacked the minority Hindus in Bangladesh. But, lakhs of majority Muslims took to the streets against them to support the Hindus.”

It is important to note that Prashant avoided telling his followers that the attacks were carried out by Muslim fanatics over rumours of alleged ‘insult to Quran’, but mentioned the word ‘Muslim’ to refer to those who allegedly came out in support of Hindus. The advocate had shared a video from ‘The Live TV’ to substantiate his claims.

Prashant Bhushan passed off the brutal attacks by fanatic Muslims against Hindus as ‘attacks by unsocial elements’, but was quick to claim that the protestors were all Muslims who have come out on streets to ‘protect Hindus’.

In a 10-minute long video presented by Prajwal Gautam, he made the same claim that lakhs of Muslims took out demonstrations in support of the Hindu community following targeted attacks. The said video was uploaded on Monday (October 18).

On the same day, popular Twitter user Akshay Singh had shared the same video with the caption, ‘Huge protest by Hindus in Bangladesh.’ He suggested that it was a demonstration by the Hindu community alone. No Muslim leaders were spotted in the rally.

Huge Protest by Hindus in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/oxlJXtVH3X — Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) October 18, 2021

The Bangladeshi citizen-in-exile, Taslima Nasreen, had also shared similar visuals, calling it a demonstration by ‘Hindus and non-commumnal progressive people. She too did not make any reference to the presence of lacs of Muslims.

Hindus and non-communal progressive people took to the street in Chitagong, Bangladesh to protest the atrocities against Hindus/ crime against humanity. pic.twitter.com/ZXhmAzR2eY — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) October 18, 2021

While it cannot be said with certainty that there was no Muslim present during the protest, it is highly unlikely that lacs of Muslims were a part of the procession. Popular Twitter user (@BefittingFacts) also pointed out that no Muslim man could be spotted in the traditional skull cap and beard. He added that the Hindus formed the majority in the procession while referring to chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram.’

अबे फ़र्ज़ी इंसान, जैसे तू फ़र्ज़ी वैसे यह youtube वाला फ़र्ज़ी। यह protest हिंदुओ ने किया था। तू विडीओ देख ले लिंक खोल के, एक भी टोपी दाढ़ी वाला नही है। और जय श्री राम का नारा लग रहा।@thelivetvnews ❤️de delete कर। pic.twitter.com/Nx563K6XLj — Facts (@BefittingFacts) October 19, 2021

Besides the exaggerated claims of Prashant Bhushan, it is interesting to note the thumbnail of the video shows an image from a protest in the Kashmir region. Protestors are seen holding Pakistani and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) flags.

The claims and the thumbnail posted by ‘The Live TV’ is misleading to say the least and an attempt to draw false equivalence between the attack on Hindu temples by Islamists and the alleged solidarity of Muslims with the persecuted Hindus.

The Live TV, which boasts of 5.94 million subscribers on Youtube is infamous for its hatred towards Hindus, targeting of nationalist journalists with objectionable claims and posting misleading content to tarnish the image of the incumbent BJP government.

Violence in Bangladesh against Hindus under the garb of blasphemy

Brutal attacks, vandalism, looting, and arson had returned to haunt Hindus in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district, as close to 150 households were reportedly attacked and at least three killed in a violent clash on Wednesday (October 13).

A day later, a frenzied mob of radical Islamists attacked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Noakhali district in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh unit of ISKCON lamented that the sculpture of its founder, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, was burnt down during the arson attack on the temple.

The violence and vandalism took place after a Facebook rumour claiming ‘insult to Quran’ at a Durga Puja pandal went viral. Videos emerged on social media where a mob of enraged Muslims were seen pelting stones and vandalising makeshift Durga Puja pandals and attacking Hindu families in Bangladesh’s Chandpur area.

A social media user from Bangladesh stated that the Islamic mob was calling for the burning of a local ISKCON temple. Bangladeshi social media users had stated that under the guise of attacks, rampant loot and molestation of women have also taken place. 2 persons have been found dead in the Chandpur area.

Over the days, violence and harassment of the Hindu community had continued as houses of Hindus were reportedly burned down in Rangpur.

Following the incident, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the criminals behind spreading communal attacks and propaganda, to be identified and punished as an example. Meanwhile, back in New Delhi, the external affairs ministry said that it was in touch with the high commission officials and noted the strict action is being taken by the Bangladesh government.

Since the incident, the Bangladesh police have made over 100 arrests and the probe is still underway.