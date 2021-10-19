Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Rajasthan: Congress MLA in Jodhpur creates ruckus after police challans relative for drunk driving, says ‘all kids drink’

According to reports, the commotion in the police station began around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday night, when officers arrested her relatives and issued a challan for drunken driving under the MVI Act.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Rajasthan Congress MLA Meena Kanwar along with her husband Umaid Singh Rathore is seen staging a dharna and engaging in a scuffle with the cops at a Jodhpur-based police station.

According to reports, the commotion in the police station began around 10.30 p.m. on Monday night, when officers arrested the MLA’s relatives and issued a challan for drunken driving under the MVI Act. The police also reportedly seized the MLA relative’s vehicle.

Upon getting the information, the Congress MLA from Shergarh in Jodhpur reached the police station and started arguing with the police insisting that all children drink and drinking and driving is very normal.

Justifying the behaviour of their kin, the Congress MLA told the police: “Koi baat nahi, bacche sabke peete hain” (He is a kid, all kids drink. It is not a big issue.)

The MLA, who is seen sitting on the floor along with her husband, introduces herself and threaten the police with consequences if they do not submit to their demands and release their relative immediately.

Speaking to media, the MLA has now claimed that police officials have misbehaved with her. She stated that she wants ‘strict action’ against the concerned police personnel who had taken her nephew to police station. She added that the SP has assured that action will be taken.

The husband of the Congress MLA also threatens the police not to record their video.

As the situation escalated, the DCP was forced to interfere, after which the situation was ‘resolved’ and the MLA, her husband, and the relative returned home from the police station.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

