Daily violence and incidents such as attacks on the Kashmiri Hindus have been on the rise in the valley. According to a report by the Hindi daily, Dainik Bhaskar, one of the reasons behind the surge in such incidents might be the massive anti-encroachment drive launched by the government to preserve and protect immovable properties of Kashmiri Pandits from encroachers and interlopers.

The report suggests that in the last few months, thousands of ancestral properties of Kashmiri Hindu migrants, who had to run away from Kashmir in the wake of Islamic terrorist violence targeted against them in a planned exodus, illegally occupied by the Muslims in the region have been restored back to the rightful and original owners. This, the report suggests, might be one of the prime reasons behind the targeted attacks on the Hindus in the valley.

Thirty years on, the J&K govt has launched a massive anti-encroachment drive to free land belonging to displaced Kashmiri Hindus

In the 1990s, a planned exodus by Islamic terrorists was unleashed on the Kashmiri Hindu population of Kashmir. Hindus were raped, murdered and asked to either convert to Islam or leave Kashmir. Almost overnight, thousands of Kashmiri Hindus had fled the state to protect themselves from Islamic terrorism. In a major milestone, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had in August activated an online grievance redressal portal, where the Kashmiri Hindus could lodge their grievances related to their properties in Kashmir if any.

Kashmiri Pandits living around the country are initiating property-related grievances on this portal. As soon as the complaint is received, the J&K administration begins the eviction proceedings in cases of encroachment.

Thousands of complaints have been so far received by the government on this portal. Out of these, action has been taken on more than 1000 complaints. The report suggests that maximum complaints of illegal encroachment, trespassing and land grabbing have been received from the Anantnag district in Kashmir.

Land belonging to Kashmiri Pandits freed by Jammu and Kashmir authorities

Recently, there was one particular case where 5 acres of illegally occupied land was recovered by the authorities. While in most cases the encroachers and interlopers are neighbours who have illegally occupied the land or houses of the Kashmiri Pandits, there are many cases where land mafias are also involved.

Officials of the Revenue Department located in Anantnag said that five kanals of land in Thajiwara belonging to a displaced Hindu named ML Dhar has been freed from Ghulam Rasool.

Similarly, 3 kanals of one Fula Raina’s land was grabbed by his neighbour Mohammad Ismail Pala. This too has been redeemed by the administration and preparations are being made to hand over the land to the original owner.

Roshan Lal Kaul’s six Kanal 10 marla land in Vesu has been freed from Mohammed Shabbir Chopan and Bholanath’s 18 marla land from Abdul Rashid.

In Akura village, the land of a Kashmiri Pandit woman named Phoolan Raina was occupied by a man named Mohammad Ismail Pala.

A Kashmiri Pandit was quoted by Bhaskar as saying: “My forefathers own 5 acres of land, which has been forcefully occupied by a family. They have converted it into an apple-pear orchard. I have contacted the police, revenue officials, several times and urged that my land be freed, but to no avail. We have been fighting the case for a decade. Now with the launch of the portal, there is hope, said the Kashmiri Hindu.

Likewise, the Srinagar DC Mohammad Ejaz Asad said that the district administration has received 660 complaints of illegal encroachment and the illegal purchase of properties belonging to Kashmiri Hindus. Of these, 390 have been resolved. In 20 cases, while demarcating the land, notices have been issued to the occupiers, said Asad.

In the Shopian district also, 113 complaints have been resolved. Similar action is going on in Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal also.