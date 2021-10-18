Radio Mirchi RJ, ‘journalists’, Congress leaders play down the killing of UP-Bihar migrants in Kashmir by Islamic terrorists, give ‘context’

In the past couple of weeks, several migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists. In the recent attack, two migrants from Bihar were shot dead while one was critically injured. While people are condemning these attacks and demanding strict action against the terrorists, there is a section that is busy giving context to the brutal killings and playing them down.

From Congress leaders to RJ and journalists, the list of such elements is long. Radio Mirchi’s RJ Sayema, in a tweet, said, “Everything about Kashmir needs to be understood ONLY by Kashmiri people. Only and only by them. Period.” Interestingly, the one who was talking about Kashmir here is herself, not from Kashmir.

Sayema, a Delhite, said non-Kashmiris have no right to talk about Kashmir. Sournce: Twitter

She later claimed that she meant to say one must understand about Kashmiri people only from Kashmiri people and not ‘by’ Kashmiri people. Essentially, an Indian cannot have an opinion on other part of India if it is Kashmir.

Journalist Saba Naqvi said, “The problem takes a twisted turn and just, so we are clear what was done on August 5 two years ago has not helped.”

Journalist Saba Naqvi blamed abrogation of Article 370 for attacks in Kashmir. Sournce: Twitter

Vinay Kumar Dokania, National Co-Coordinator, Social Media, Indian National Congress, shared the fake circular that called for giving shelter to non-locals at police stations etc. Despite Police refuting the circular, the Congress member did not delete it. He said, “First they said Demonetization broke the backbone of terrorism in Kashmir. Then they said Abrogation of Article 370 ended terrorism in JK. Fact is terrorism has increased in Kashmir like never before bcoz Tadipar has failed.”

Congress’s Vinay Kumar Dokania shared fake circular. Sournce: Twitter

Congress leader Salman Nizami said, “Two more killings, this time innocent labourers from Bihar. I condemn it- a cowardly terror act. Total Civilian killings in last 7 days touches 12. What has BJP achieved by revoking Article 370 in J&K except bloodbath? Let’s be together & establish peace & harmony!”

Congress’s Salman Nizami blamed abrogation of Article 370 for the attacks. Sournce: Twitter

Former NDTV journalist Purva Chitnis, “Heartbreaking news coming in from #Kashmir almost everyday. What is the centre doing? Where is the intelligence, Mr. Doval? Wasn’t Kashmir supposed to be a peaceful land after the abolition of Article 370? As I maintained always- things are always grey in Kashmir, nvr BnW!”

Purva Chitnis also hinted abrogation of Article 370 should be blamed for the attacks. Sournce: Twitter

Journalist Vijaita Singh said, “The series of attacks on civilians come days before Home Minister Amit Shah is to make his maiden visit to Srinagar and Jammu after Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was read down by Parliament in August 2019.”

Journalist Vijaita Singh echoed others in blaming the abrogation of Article 370 for the attacks. Sournce: Twitter

This ‘context’ comes at a time when the terrorists have made it very clear that these people were targeted because of their religious identities. That they were Hindus. The terror group United Liberation Front said that they carried out the attack on ‘non local Hindutva stooges’ in Kashmir as some sort of retaliatory action. But the ‘liberals’ are giving context.

Terrorist attacks in Kashmir

In the last couple of weeks, several attacks on civilians have happened. The majority of those who were killed belonged to minorities in the valley or the migrant workers from other states. On October 17, two migrants from Bihar died, and one was critically injured in an attack by terrorists. ULF took responsibility for the attack. A day before, on October 16, a migrant was killed in the valley. Similarly, a poor vendor was killed on October 5, and a local Sikh principal and local Hindu teacher were killed on October 6.