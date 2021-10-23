Russian President Vladimir Putin while addressing the dignitaries and reporters at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia stated that attempts are on in the West to destroy the concept of man and woman.

He said, “The discussion about the rights of men and women has turned into a total phantasmagoria in a number of Western countries,” adding, “Those who risk saying that men and women still exist, and that this is a biological fact, are virtually ostracized.” He claimed that the new approach was aiming to destroy the concept of man and woman.

Putin criticized the so called culture warriors trying to redefine family values and consciousness. He said that the banning of the words ‘mother’ and ‘father’ for “parent one and parent two” including banning the phrase ‘breast feeding’ for ‘human milk’ to shield the insecurities of those upset with their gender as completely insane.

Russian President noted, “In the 1920s, Soviet culture-warriors invented a so-called ‘newspeak,’ believing that in this way they would create a new sense of consciousness and redefine people’s values.” and further added, “like when children are taught from an early age that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa. In fact, they are indoctrinating them into the alleged choices that are supposedly available to everyone – removing parents from the equation and forcing the child to make decisions that can ruin their lives.” Putin also said that this was a crime against humanity under the banners of progress.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had slammed western countries for teaching in schools that Jesus was bisexual. “Attempts by reasonable politicians to shield the younger generation from aggressive LGBT propaganda are met with bellicose protests from the “enlightened Europe.”

“All world religions, the genetic code of the planet’s key civilisations, are under attack. The United States is at the forefront of state interference in church affairs, openly seeking to drive a wedge into the Orthodox world, whose values are viewed as a powerful spiritual obstacle for the liberal concept of boundless permissiveness,” he added.

Vladimir Putin also maintains that Russian society has no problem with homosexuality but children should be left alone until they come of age when they can make decisions for themselves regarding who they want to be.