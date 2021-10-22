Union Home Minister Amit Shah turned 57 years of age on the 22nd of October this year. On the occasion, politicians, celebrities and people from all walks of life wished him on the momentous occasion. One of his well-wishers was Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan conveyed her regard to Amit Shah on his birthday. However, she was trolled by leftists and liberals for it. They were displeased over the fact that she had wished the Home Minister on the occasion.

Leading the charge was Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire. She invoked Sara’s ancestry to condemn her for the wish.

Source: Twitter

Fatima Khan, senior correspondent for ThePrint, claimed that Bollywood is being craven when the son of a superstar is being “hounded” by the Indian State.

Source: Twitter

Others claimed that it was her way of marking herself ‘safe’ from NCB raids.

Some, however, suspect that it is a fake account. The account does have a verified badge on Twitter. It was created in September 2020 and has 25.4 thousand followers.

Clearly a fake account! Though the sad thing is I half believed otherwise on seeing this one tweet… https://t.co/XSNhpFoEtq — Anindita Ghose (@aninditaghose) October 22, 2021

This account is highly suspect but the RTs on this tweet are 💯 https://t.co/Iy3nrDrgw7 — Tanvi Akhauri ▫️ (@akhauri_) October 22, 2021

Liberals have claimed that Aryan Khan is being targeted because he is the son of Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan is currently in prison and his bail plea was rejected recently. Thus, they are angry with Sara Ali Khan for wishing Amit Shah a happy birthday under such circumstances.