Former king of Spain, Juan Carlos I, was allegedly injected with female hormones to control his rampant sexual drive that was regarded as a danger to the state, the country’s most infamous police chief revealed.

On trial for blackmail and corruption, ex-police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo claimed the disgraced former head of state was administered drugs by the Spanish secret service to “lower his libido”.

In a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday this week, Villarejo said Spain’s National Intelligence Centre (CNI) drugged the 83-year-old exiled monarch with “female hormones and testosterone inhibitors” to put a curb on his sexual drive.

Villarejo reasoned that the decision to inject Juan Carlos with female hormones was taken because he was regarded as a problem for the state for being an “ardently passionate person”.

During the hearing, the former police chief said he had been tasked to recover medical reports relating to scans that Juan Carlos had while he was undergoing treatment for a benign tumour. He said instead of bromide(a sedative), he found traces of testosterone inhibitors.

Villarejo claimed that former National Intelligence Centre (CNI) boss and close ally of the ex-monarch, Félix Sanz Roldán, was behind the alleged idea. However, Roldán denied having played any role in administering the hormones, saying he came to know about it when Juan Carlos’ former mistress, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, had told him.

Sayn-Wittgenstein also asserted that a French doctor had verified this by examining his medication, besides saying that he was given excessive sleeping pills after a 2011 operation.

Former Spanish monarch Juan Carlos had sexual relations with over 5,000 women

The revelations were made after a book detailing Carlos’s sexual history was released recently. The book, authored by military historian Amadeo Martinez Ingles and titled ‘Juan Carlos: The King Of 5,000 Lovers’, provided detailed evidence of the monarch’s sexual history and characterised him as a “rampant sex addict”.

It has been rumoured that the former king had had sexual relationship with over 5,000 women, including Danish-German philanthropist Corinna Larsen, Spanish singer Sara Montiel, Belgian governess Liliane Sartiau and Italian princess Maria Gabriela de Saboya, besides his wife, Queen Sofia.

The shocking revelations about Juan Carlos’s libido came to light during Villarejo’s trial which began this month. Villarejo is accused of secretly recording conversations with the elite of the country, dubbed as “the sewers of the state” for the purposes of blackmailing them and tarnishing their reputation at the behest of other powerful clients.

The former monarch ruled Spain from 1975 to 2014 and later abdicated his throne for his son. Last year, he made a hasty retreat to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, amidst a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal.