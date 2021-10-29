Calling Indian tennis star Leander Paes her younger brother, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the former sportsman into the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa on Friday.

“We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!” read the Tweet by TMC’s official Twitter handle.

We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial!



Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021

Banerjee at the event further said, “I am too happy. He is my younger brother. I know him since I was the youth minister and he was very very young.”

The TMC supremo further stated that she will create a system for Goans to ‘manage themselves’ and free them from ‘Dilli ki Dadagiri.’

Actress Nafisa Ali joins TMC

Prior to Paes, the TMC welcomed actress Nafisa Ali into the party. To join with Nafisa was Mrinalini Deshprabhu.

We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial.



We wholeheartedly welcome both leaders! pic.twitter.com/W5eAlKpmR2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021

Banerjee is on a three-day tour to strengthen her party’s presence in the coastal state of Goa. She had arrived at the Dabolim airport on Thursday evening where she was received by TMC MP Derek O’Brien and local leaders.

The West Bengal CM is set to hold a press conference followed by a visit to Basilica of Bom Jesus at Old Goa and Bodgeshwar Temple at Mapusa on Saturday.

However, several posters and hoardings with Banerjee’s face were found vandalised and defaced in the poll-bound state, just ahead of her visit. Several TMC hoardings and billboards across Goa were pulled down, destroyed, and Mamata Banerjee’s face on the banners was smeared with ink.

The party had pinned the blame on the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Violent streak to continue?

As Banerjee has been talking about upholding democracy in her speeches at Goa, her party early this week had released posters wherein they not only normalised but also celebrated violence.

The political cartoon showed a woman, clad in a white saree with a blue stripe, similar to what the West Bengal Chief Minister wears, crushing three people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and one civilian under her foot.

The image was shared with the text “HATERS BEWARE! SHE IS COMING.”