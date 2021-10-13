The Uttar Pradesh police have booked 28 people for raping a minor in the state’s Lalitpur district for several years. The accused include the victim’s father, leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Lalitpur police on Tuesday filed an FIR under Sections 354, 376(D), 323 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

In her complaint, she named Samajwadi Party district president Tilak Yadav, his three younger brothers, BSP district president Deepak Ahirvar, BSP vice-president Neeraj Tiwari and some of her family members of rape.

The victim accused many prominent leaders of SP-BSP of raping her (source: Dainik Bhaskar)

On its official Twitter account, the Lalitpur police issued a video byte in which it has confirmed that the minor girl had approached the police with a complaint against her own father accusing him of sexual assault. Lalitpur ASP Girijesh Kumar said that the victim has also named various political leaders as accused in the case. The ASP added that the girl said that not only did her father continuously rape her, but he also forced her to have a sexual relationship with other people as well.

He added that the girl’s medical test has been conducted and she would be presented in front of the Metropolitan Magistrate or Judicial Magistrate to record her confession under section 164 of CRPC. The girl has been provided with adequate security, said the Uttar Pradesh police.

All angles will be investigated because the matter is very sensitive. As new evidence comes to light, we’ll do our investigation diligently,” added ASP Girijesh Kumar.

According to reports, the victim has alleged that her father had first tried to coax her into a physical relationship when she was in Class 6 by showing her pornographic films. He later took her to a deserted farm and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she didn’t remain quiet.

A few days later, her father took her to a hotel and fed her sedative-laced food. She was raped by another man there. The victim recalled that she had passed out after a while. When she regained consciousness, she noticed that her clothes were dishevelled and she was experiencing stomach pain. After somehow pulling herself together, the victim returned home. After coming back, she inquired with her father about what had occurred in the hotel. The father responded by telling the minor that this would be an ongoing process from now on.

Later, this continued and she was repeatedly raped by different men on different occasions, as per the complainant. The father threatened her with dire consequences if she resented. He also threatened to kill her mother if she told anybody about the assault, said the victim in her complaint.

Lalitpur SP Nikhil Pathak said: “It is a sensitive case and we are taking it seriously. The medical examination of the victim has been done and her statement has been recorded. She will also record her statement in front of a magistrate after which action will be taken. We are questioning her father, who is a truck operator.”

SP leader Tilak Yadav was quoted by Aaj Tak as saying that he has never even met the girl and it is a conspiracy to defame him. BSP leader Deepak Ahirwar has stated that it is a political conspiracy to defame him and the allegations hold no ground.