Surajpur Kotwali Police have arrested a man named Dharmendra for killing 58 cows in a dairy located at the Khodna Khurd village of Greater Noida. According to reports, the man had killed the cows by feeding them with poisonous substances. Police also recovered pesticides from Dharmendra after the arrest.

As per reports, Dharmendra used to look after the cows in a Khodna dairy before he was fired from the job by the owner, Omvir Singh. Singh, also a resident of the Khodna village, had fired Dharmendra from the job for not doing his work properly. Reports claimed that in order to exact revenge on the owner, Dharmendra had poisoned the cows and killed them.

According to the police, owner of the dairy, Omvir Singh had informed them about the incident when the cows died under suspicious circumstances. Upon inspection by a team of veterinarians, it was found that the cows had consumed poison.

Reportedly, police investigating the case have arrested Dharmendra on October 30. Interrogation revealed that the accused was a drug addict and mixed poison with water to kill the cows in the dairy in the village in Greater Noida.

An incident of cow slaughter was also reported in Panipat, Haryana recently where a beheaded carcass of a cow was found. A large number of gaushala’s servants and Gau Rakshaks reached the spot after receiving information about the cow slaughter along with the police from the Sector-29 police station.

According to reports, Gaushala head Harpal Singh had filed a case against the unknown killers at Sector-29 police station under Animal Cruelty Act. It was also reported that the head of the cow was not found.