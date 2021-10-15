A video has gone viral on social media where thousands of frenzied Muslims are seen breaking barricades and clashing with the Delhi police at South Delhi’s BK colony’s entry points, over the route of a tazia procession. The incident reportedly took place on October 14, Thursday.

Visual of the incident shows the irate Muslim mob running wild, breaking barricades while flouting all norms and regulations.

The video of the incident was first shared on the microblogging site by Sunil Yadav, the vice-president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He Tweeted: “A frenzied mob of Muslims has smashed all the gates of BK Dutt Colony, Kejriwal’s assembly constituency in New Delhi. On the day of Mahanavami, members of a particular community caused a great deal of commotion. Fear has imprisoned Hindu society’s citizens in their homes. There is a palpable fear in the air.”

Trouble erupted when Muslims gathered outside the Jor Bagh Karbala neighbourhood in South Delhi’s BK Colony for a ‘Masoom ka Tazia’ procession. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police had sealed all of the area’s entry points, insisting that no procession should be allowed to pass through the area.

The irate Muslims, in turn, broke police barricades and demolished all the gates of the colony to make their way into the area.

Security personnel stationed at the scene were seen moving away in fear when the mob came rushing.

Delhi Police shares details of the incident which erupted over the route of a tazia procession, says case registered

After the video of the incident was widely shared on social media, DCP South Delhi acknowledged the occurrence of the incident. Police clarified that the situation was brought under control and a case was registered.

एक बंद गेट के पास रास्ता ना मिल पाने की वजह से भीड़ इकट्ठा हो गई थी व भीड़ ने बैरिकेड हटाकर रास्ता बना लिया था व कुछ लोग अंदर घुस गये थे। हालात को तुरंत सामान्य कर दिया गया था। इस सम्बंध में एक मुक़दमा भी दर्ज किया गया है। (2/2) — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) October 14, 2021

DCP South Delhi Tweeted in Hindi informing that every year the people of the Muslim community gather at Karbala in Jor Bagh on the occasion of ‘Masoom ka Tazia’. This year, due to Covid-19, police arrangements were also made to control the crowd. Due to this some gates on the way to Karbala were closed by the police.

Since the Muslims who gathered to take out the procession found all entry points leading to BK Colony sealed, they tried to enter the area by breaking the police barricades. The situation was brought under control and a relevant case was registered against the perpetrators, said DCP South Delhi.