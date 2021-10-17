On the occasion of Dussehra, a group of miscreants vandalised cars, and hurled crude bombs after immersing the idols of Goddess Durga, reported ANI. The incident took place on Saturday (October 16) in the Annapurna area in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

West Bengal: A group of people hurled crude bombs and vandalised vehicles after immersion of Goddess Durga idol in Annapurna area of Durgapur yesterday



“Some people have sustained minor injuries. We’re trying to identify the attackers,” said ACP (East) Dhrubjyoti Mukherjee pic.twitter.com/T8RPpf889b — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

TV9 Bangla reported that the clash took place between two groups over ‘booze money’. As per locals, the ‘Durga Visarjan’ concluded after 10 pm the night. There were two separate puja celebrations in adjoining neighbourhoods. After the immersion of idols, a group of men from one neighbourhood tried to solicit money from another group to buy alcohol. Their attempt at extortion was rejected leading to fistfights, vandalism and hurling of crude bombs. Several cars were destroyed and many people sustained injuries during the brawl. A large police team has been deployed to contain the law and order situation.

A local youth recounted, “The men from the other neighbourhood came here and intimidated our boys into giving them money for purchasing booze. But when they refused, the accused men hit them and left. When the victims tried talking to the accused men, they assaulted and, left. I was not here when it happened and only got to know after I arrived here. Even I was attacked by the miscreants after I tried to negotiate. We somehow manage to flee and reach the police station to file a complaint.

ACP (East) Dhrubjyoti Mukherjee stated, “My team is working on the case. It’s a case of extortion. There is nothing significant. I have not heard of bombings. Search is underway for the accused. We have nabbed a few suspects and have started to interrogate them. It is a local issue. A probe has been initiated. Allegations have been raised about extortion and molestation.” Citing sources, TV9 Bangla reported that the security measures have been increased to ensure the safety of women