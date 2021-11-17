Gujarat: Namaz offered at Vastrapur lake in Ahmedabad, VHP conducts purification ritual as protest

Like Gurugram of Haryana, Ahmedabad of Gujarat too has witnessed a trend of namaz at the public place as a video has gone viral of a group of Muslim men and women offering namaz at a lake garden in Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad.

In about a minute and a half long video, one can see some burqa clad women and some men offering the Islamic prayer, namaz, on the garden near the lake in Ahmedabad. The video has been making round on social media since past few days.

On getting this information, over a dozen members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday (November 15) evening performed a purification ritual, sprinkled Ganga jal at the garden and recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

members of VHP carrying rituals of purification of the lake park at Vastrapu following a namaz offered a by a group of Muslim men and women.

Ashok Raval, secretary of Gujarat VHP confirmed purification of the lake park of Ahmedabad was carried by VHP members. Raval said that this was done to create awareness among the masses. VHP said that this was seen that often casual namaz eventually resulted in the claim being staked on that piece of land.

According to media reports officer in charge of Vastrapur police inspector Sandip Khambhla said that no FIR was lodged in this regard and no one has approached the police over the purification carried by the VHP workers.

So far there is no confirmation of the group of people who offered namaz and one who shot it. But some media reports have gone to suggest that might have come to see their kin admitted in a private hospital situated near the lake.