Wednesday, November 3, 2021
HomeNews ReportsDengue outbreak: Union Health Ministry rushes central teams to nine states and UTs, including...
News Reports
Updated:

Dengue outbreak: Union Health Ministry rushes central teams to nine states and UTs, including Kerala and Delhi

The teams have been sent to Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff
Dengue
Amid Dengue outbreak, union health ministry sent teams to nine states and UTs (Image: Erik Karits/Unsplashed)
4

On November 2, the Union Health Ministry sent central teams of experts to nine states and union territories amidst rising cases of dengue. The teams have been sent to Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. As per GoI’s statement, a total of fifteen states and UTs have been contributing 86% of the country’s total cases of dengue till October 31.

The teams comprise experts from National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. The official memorandum sent to the directors general of health services and principal secretaries (Health) of the states and UTs stated, “It has been decided by the competent authority to depute central teams to the identified states to assist the state governments by providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the ongoing outbreak of dengue.”

Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Minister, had directed the Union Health Secretary on Monday to identify the states with a high active caseload of the disease and send expert teams to provide support.

Notably, in Delhi alone, 1,530 cases have been reported so far in 2021. In addition, 1,200 cases were reported in the last month itself, making it the highest count in October in the last four years. Apart from dengue, 160 cases of malaria and 81 cases of chikungunya have also been reported in the national capital till October 30. The reports suggest that the government of Delhi has directed state-run hospitals to use 1/3 of the Covid beds for the treatment of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya patients.

Dengue viruses are spread to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes of the Aedes species. After contracting the disease, the infection leads to fever, body ache, nausea, vomiting, and in severe cases, internal bleeding or a fatal drop in blood pressure.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Activist Roshni Ali breaks into ‘Naagin dance’ on TV news while lamenting about firecrackers and oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
When other panelists objected to Ali's statements, she started doing the 'Naagin dance' to grab attention.
Opinions

Twitter censors OpIndia cartoon: How big tech allows defamation of saffron, but goes red when it sees green

Nirwa Mehta -
On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Twitter removed an editorial cartoon published by OpIndia on the recent Elle controversy. This is the cartoon that apparently violated Twitter policy.

Biden says Xi Jinping made ‘big mistake’ by skipping G20 and COP26, China hits back

Gurugram administration withdraws its decision to allow Namaz in 8 public places after protests from Hindus

Beauty and fashion unicorn Nykaa subscribed a staggering 82.42 times on final day: Details

Captain Amarinder Singh quits Congress, floats new party: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,159FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com