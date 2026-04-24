The Delhi High Court on Thursday (23rd April) directed the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of the family of the Hindu man, Tarun Kumar, who was lynched to death by a Muslim mob on the occasion of Holi in March this year in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. The family had approached the High Court, seeking police protection after facing threats from people associated with the accused. Tarun’s mother and other family members filed a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to ensure their safety and the removal of all the inflammatory and threatening videos relating to the incident from social media.

In the petition, Tarun’s family stated that on April 4, 2026, a man had broken the locks of the gate of a house and taken away the belongings. Later, on April 13, 2026, some unknown women with their faces covered threatened them. One of the women was identified by Tarun’s family as the wife of the man involved in the 4th April incident.

Counsel appearing for the Delhi government submitted before the High Court that the Delhi Police are actively ensuring the best possible protection to the petitioners. Additional DCP Dwarka, Niharika Bhatt, explained to the court the security arrangements made by the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of Tarun’s family. She said that CCTV cameras have been installed, and pickets have been created in the lane in which the petitioners’ house is located, as well as surrounding blocks. She added that a police picket has been set up right in front of the house of the petitioners. The Additional DCP also informed the police that around 250 inflammatory and sensitive videos have already been taken down by the police from various social media platforms.

After taking note of the submissions and the plea made by Tarun’s family, Justice Girish Kathpalia asked the Additional DCP to direct the concerned SHO to provide his personal mobile phone number to the petitioners so that they are able to contact him at the time of distress. The High Court directed Tarun’s family to provide the details of sensitive or inflammatory videos or content, if any, to the local SHO, which they want removed.

22 people have been named as accused in the FIR filed in connection with the brutal killing of Tarun Kumar. 18 of the accused have been arrested, while 4 accused remain absconding.

A Muslim mob lynched Tarun to death on Holi

The incident happened on Wednesday (4th March), on the festival of Holi. According to police and family accounts, an 11-year-old girl from Tarun’s family was playing Holi on her terrace. She threw a water balloon, aiming at her father, who was standing below. However, the balloon fell on the road and splashed water on a Muslim woman from the neighbourhood, leading to an argument between the two households.

The Hindu family and the girl apologised, and the matter appeared to be resolved. But the tensions escalated when Tarun returned on his bike in the evening after celebrating Holi with a friend. Tarun was stopped by a group of 15 to 20 people belonging to the Muslim community and was brutally assaulted with iron rods, bricks, stones, and other objects. The attackers also beat his family members and others, who rushed to the spot to protect him. Tarun was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the next day.

The full court order can be seen below:





