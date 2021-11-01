Monday, November 1, 2021
Goa: Netizens react as Mamata Banerjee caught throwing ‘Charnamrit’ on floor during her temple visit

Netizens have reacted sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's video where she can be seen throwing away 'Charnamrit' (holy water offered in Hindu temples) meant for consumption during her visit to Goa's famous Mangueshi temple.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee throws charnamrit on floor
Netizens have reacted sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s video where she can be seen throwing away ‘Charnamrit’ (holy water offered in Hindu temples) meant for consumption during her visit to Goa’s famous Mangueshi temple. 

Banerjee was on a three-day visit to strengthen Trinamool Congress’ presence in Goa just ahead of the state assembly elections. As per her schedule, she had visited the famous Mangueshi Shiva temple on Friday. 

In a video capturing Banerjee’s visit to the temple, she can be seen spilling the Charnamrit on the floor offered by the priest of the temple. At the end of the video clip, the priest can be seen being surprised by the act, trying to stop the Chief Minister from spilling the holy water on the floor. 

Every Hindu who visits the temples regularly adheres to the common practice of touching the water to the forehead and then consuming it, when offered by the priest.

However, Banerjee was seen doing none and instead was caught on camera throwing it on the floor.  

Netizens react

Several social media users questioned Banerjee’s intent to throw the holy water in a bid to avoid consuming it. 

“Not mocking: She accepted in hand to woo 55%, Sprinkled or threw to appease 45% that’s politics. And if not controlled would become a pandemic soon,” noted a Twitter user. 

“People of Abrahamic faiths do not consume Prasadam from deity. Just visiting a temple doesn’t make anyone a Hindu, which Mamata is clearly not,” alleged another social media user. 

Reacting to the insult by Banerjee, another user said, “She did this in one of the holiest temples of our community the Mangueshi Temple. Terrible Feeling. For us our temples are sacrosanct and we didn’t allow our temples to be treated badly even during the Portuguese Inquisition.”

Equating the TMC supremo with Congress, yet another user remarked, “(S)He is like Congress. Chunavi Hindu.”

As per Deccan Herald, state BJP spokesperson Siddharth Kunkolienkar also reacted sharply to Banerjee’s insult to Hindu sentiments. 

A local news site claimed that the BJP is attacking Mamata over an edited video and shared the uncut, complete video of the Temple visit. However, the uncut video only further showed how the Bengal CM had indeed thrown the Charnamrit on the floor.

As several states gear up for assembly elections, from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Mamata Banerjee, several from the ‘secular opposition’ can be seen on a temple run to woo Hindu voters. 

 

