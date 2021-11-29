A case of suspected forced religious conversion has come to light from Godhra, Panchmahal in Gujarat. According to a source in the know of the things, a man belonging to Sindhi community and living in Bhuravav area of Godhra was not feeling too well and some months back he came in touch with some Christian priests from Nadiad. They had come over from Nadiad and after carrying out some ‘rituals’, the man started ‘feeling better’.

The videos of the rituals had gone viral on social media. Recently, it was believed that while they had not undergone religious conversion, they had carried out pre-conversion rituals.

One such video that has made it to the Internet is this where a man can be seen lying on the floor appearing to be struggling with breathing. People in background are chanting ‘Hallelujah’ while one man is ‘instructing’ an invisible force to ‘not make noise’ and ‘leave him’ in the ‘name of Jesus’ as ‘My Jesus has defeated ‘it’.’ The man then gets up again and vigorously shakes himself while the other man says he is rubbing Jesus’ blood on the shaking man. Everyone around them are chanting ‘Amen’.

In another video, the same man is now sitting on a chair and shaking vigorously before falling down on the floor and other man is again touching the shaking man and ‘instructing’ whatever it is to go back to Jesus in the name of Jesus. And then he concludes it with ‘Hallelujah’.

Another such video has come from the same event when another man is seen spitting in a huge plastic bowl when the same man ‘in the name of Jesus’, asks ‘it’ to come out of his body.

After the videos had gone viral, the neighbours were alert and keeping a tab on suspicious activities in the neighbourhood. Hence, when the same group of Christians came again from Nadiad, the neighbours got suspicious of superstitious activities taking place in the house and alerted the police. Police then took away the group of Christians and further investigation was carried out. However, no case was registered in this regard.

The owner of the house claimed that they had gathered for a birthday party. However, local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader has alleged that one man Stivan Macwan is involved in forced religious conversion especially through social media. As reported by Nav Gujarat Samay, VHP leader Imesh Parikh had alleged that Christian missionaries had earlier been involved in forced religious conversion of tribals near Dahod road area. However, despite informing the authorities, no action was taken against them, he alleged.

A report by Vadpad Today, a local media house, read members of Sindhi community have submitted a memorandum to police where they say that in Bhuravav area, there is one society Shiv Shakti society. One Pratik Khimani is a resident there. Two years back he allegedly came in touch with ‘Save the Soul Restoration Revival’ in Nadiad whose head is one Stephen Macwan. Macwan is allegedly involved in carrying out missionary work and propagating religious conversion.

In September 2021, Macwan had come to Khimani’s home in Godhra where he conducted various rituals of initiating someone into Christianity. The photographs and videos of the rituals had gone viral on social media which is when prominent members of Sindhi community became aware of the same.

The members went to Khimani’s house to explain to him and discourage him from leaving the Hindu fold. However, Khimani and his family were quite keen on conversion. The report states that members of Sindhi community eventually got to know that the Christian missionary organisation had provided financial help to Khimani. Further, Khimani’s brother Nilesh used to stay unwell and Macwan and other members of the Christian group asked him to pray to Jesus and read the Bible to get rid of his troubles.

The members of Sindhi community in the memorandum said that this way, Macwan was luring members of their community to Christianity and this was hurting their religious sentiments. They appealed to the police to take action against such forced religious conversion.

Meanwhile, according to a source in the know of the things said that while the religious conversion had not taken place, they took the members of Sindhi community to nearby temple and a Puja was conducted and they were assured of community support in difficult times so that they do not have to leave their religion. The members of the community assured support to the family to keep them into the Hindu fold.