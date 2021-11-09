Days after the administration of St. Mary’s public school in Haryana tendered an apology over an objectionable skit that was derogatory, Hindus gathered outside the Christian missionary school to recite Ramcharitmanas as a means of peaceful protest.

A video of the event was shared on social media by popular Twitter user Rosy (@rose_k01) on Tuesday (November 9). In a tweet, she wrote, “Such a graceful befitting reply by Hindus to St. Mary’s school that had made students perform mockery of Ramayan. Jai Shri Ram.” In the video, Hindus could be seen sitting outside the gate of St. Mary’s public school and reciting Ramcharitmanas in unison.

The Background of the Case

The development came after a video clip of students performing a derogatory ‘Ramleela’ skit, within the premises of St. Mary public school, went viral on social media. In the said video, the student playing the character of Lord Ram could be seen referring to Laxman as ‘chotu’. The skit presented Lord Ram as a patient of dementia, who needed to confirm his identity and that of his wife Sita from his brother Laxman. Instead of evoking a sense of spirituality and cultural pride, the skit ended up making a mockery of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Christian school apologises for objectionable Ramleela skit

Following outrage on social media, the administration of St. Mary’s Public School tendered an apology. In a written note sent to the Hindu IT Cell, the school principal Rajeev Sharma said, “If the Ramleela skit performed by some of our students has hurt the sentiments of any individual, then, we tender our unconditional apology for it. We assure you that such an incident will not be repeated in future.”

In a tweet, the Hindu IT Cell informed, “They (The IT Cell team) spoke with the principal Rajeev Sharma. He accepted his mistake and issued an apology. He also assured us that such a thing will never happen again. Special thanks to our core members.” Hindu activists from Bajrang Dal also protested outside the school, raising slogans to boycott it and take action against the administration of the school.