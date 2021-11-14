132 years since his birth, Nehru still remains a pertinent, contentious, and frequently mentioned figure in contemporary Indian politics.

The following are some of Nehru’s failures as Prime Minister, the consequences of which India suffers to this very day.

Created the Kashmir issue

After the partition, Pakistan launched a tribal militia attack to annex Kashmir. While the Indian army was on track to remove the Pakistani

invaders out of the entire territory of Kashmir, Nehru, ignoring all local advice, approached the United Nations. He thus managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Pakistan continues to claim that the very fact that Nehru had made a reference to the UN indicates that Kashmir is a disputed territory. The matter remains unresolved and is the cause of considerable bloodshed to this day.

Rejected a permanent seat at the UN

Nehru rejected the offers from the US and the Soviet Union to replace China at the UN Security Council to avoid conflict with China. Having a permanent UN seat would have elevated India’s global standing. The fact that it was offered without any compromise but rejected makes this a catastrophic blunder. Nehru’s goal of cordial relations with China remains unachieved to this day.

Presided over the disastrous Sino-Indian war

Classified documents reveal that Nehru’s friendship with China received no reciprocity. China referred to Nehru as a “lackey” of the British and the Americans and used disparaging language against India at the UN. Nehru misread China’s intentions and didn’t expect Mao to invade India in 1962.

Worst, he also allowed his erroneous assumption to affect India’s defense preparedness violating a simple life principle of hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. Over 3,250 Indian soldiers were killed. India lost about 43,000 square kilometers of land, captured by China in Aksai Chin. China continues to be a serious problem for India.

Failure to encourage, promote and implement universal primary education

While institutes such as the IIT and IIM were founded during his tenure, Nehru did not make universal literacy and mass education a priority. This is astounding considering there was widespread illiteracy across the nation at that time. The lack of education often is an impediment to upward mobility both economically and socially. His biographer Judith Brown calls this his biggest failure.

Favoured Socialism instead of free-market Capitalism.

Traditionally, India was always a free-market economy, built on trade and private enterprise.

However, Nehru famously said that ‘profit is a dirty word’. Nehru followed the Soviet model of economic policies where the state ran businesses such as industries to hotels. Taxes were high to ensure that regular citizens had minimal wealth and were dependent on the state. The spirit of entrepreneurship was discouraged.

These policies widened the income inequality and facilitated crony capitalism. They were also responsible for poisoning the minds of regular Indians to think entrepreneurs were immoral. It also caused the vilification of wealth and success. Despite economic liberalization, this mindset that prevails to this day.

Led the ill-conceived Non-Aligned Movement

When the Cold War was at its peak, the US actively sought allies in Asia. They reached out to India who rejected the idea. Nehru instead developed an impractical policy of neutrality towards the warring superpowers of the US and USSR. By 1961, Nehru helped in the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The US then allied with Pakistan, an unholy alliance that remains strong to this day. India then had no choice but to ally with the USSR, defeating the purpose of the Non Aligned movement and hurting Indo-US relations

for decades.

Rejected Nepal’s offer to join India

Nehru rejected Nepal’s King Bikram Shah’s offer of making Nepal a province of India. Nehru’s ground for rejection was that Nepal was an

independent nation and must remain so.

Rejected Balochistan’s offer to join India

Nehru also rejected an offer from the “King” or Khan of Kalat, Mir Ahmadyar Khan for Balochistan to accede to India. Once again Nehru did not comprehend the strategic importance of Balochistan which continues to face severe human rights violations under Pakistan.

Refusal To Enter Nuclear Deal

Nehru rejected a US offer of helping India with the development of a nuclear device in 1964 perhaps because he was a proponent of

non-violence. If Nehru had accepted the offer, India would have been the first to test a nuclear device in Asia. It would have deterred China from launching its war of 1962 and even imparted a note of caution to Pakistan’s plans for war in 1965.

Curbed journalistic freedom and freedom of expression

Despite being perceived as a liberal democrat, Nehru did not always stick to those principles. Back in 1950, the Indian constitution guaranteed its citizens “the right to freedom of speech and expression”. Nehru faced intense criticism from the RSS-backed newspaper the Organizer for proposing confidence-building measures with Pakistan when Hindus were being massacred. The article stated that “the villainy of Pakistan is matched only by our idiocy”.

An indignant and infuriated Nehru led the first amendment to the Constitution with an intent to clamp down voices such as Organizer who

were critical of the government. He also ended up restricting freedom of expression, the amendment was never undone and was misused by successive governments.

Toppled democratically elected Kerala government

The INC in alliance with various reactionary forces orchestrated the ‘Vimochana Samaram’ (liberation struggle) against the first elected state government in Kerala led by EMS Namboodiripad that came to power in 1957.

In time, Kerala was rocked by mass protests, which were by no means organic, calling for the resignation of the communist ministry. When the protest reached its peak, the Centre dismissed the Kerala government in 1959. It is alleged that then US intelligence that was staunchly anti-communist at that time had actively contributed to the Congress party’s strategy to destabilise the Kerala government.

Despite claims of being a liberal democrat, Nehru saw no folly in colluding with foreign powers to that interfere in India’s democracy.

Ignored Corruption

Nehru often turned a blind eye to corruption when the culprits were his allies. Krishna Menon, known to be close to Nehru, was involved in the infamous Jeep Scam in 1948. A few years later there was the LIC-Mundhra Scam which was raised by Nehru’s son-in-law and Congress MP Feroze Gandhi in parliament. Finally, there was the Cycle Import Scam.

Indifference towards Goa

After India attained independence in 1947, Nehru requested Portugal to peacefully part with the state of Goa, Portugal obviously refused. Subsequently, as he always did, Nehru approached the UN with the same request, but the Portuguese refused again.

Finally, in 1961, the Indian army seized control of Goa after the Portuguese fired at Indian fishing boats, killing one fisherman. After 36 hours of air, sea, and land strikes the Portuguese surrendered Goa back to India. This action should have been taken much before. Nehru’s dithering hence caused Goans to wait for 14 years to attain freedom.

Clung to Power for too long

Nehru’s biographer Judith Brown said he should have quit power during the 1950s after being PM for a decade. But like many politicians who do not realize that they have passed their prime, Nehru continued for far too long, much to the detriment of the nation.

Perhaps a sharper younger leader would have been able to deal with China more assertively and the outcome of the Sino-India war would have been different.

In Conclusion

Nehru unwisely rejected myriad obvious offers such as a permanent UN Seat, Nuke Assistance from the US, and offers of Nepal and Baluchistan to join India. His failure to lead educational and economic empowerment served as impediments to upward mobility for regular Indians.

His tendency to dither and refer to the UN continues to cost Kashmir dearly and delayed Goan independence. He ignored corruption. He was also staunchly undemocratic when he suffered electoral rejection or criticism.

The nation continues to suffer as a result of his myriad blunders.