Indore police in Madhya Pradesh have filed a case against one Aas Mohammad Khan and his family members after the former gave triple talaq to his wife over the phone for not fulfilling his family’s dowry demands. The FIR was registered on Saturday night (November 6), based on the complaint of his 32-year-old wife, who alleged that her in-laws also harassed her for dowry.

“In her complaint filed on Saturday night, the woman alleged that her husband, Aas Mohammed Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, gave triple talaq to her over the phone on September 21,” MIG Police Station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

The victim alleged that her in-laws were demanding Rs 5 lakhs dowry from her parents. When they were unable to fulfil their demands, her in-laws started harassing her and the husband gave her triple talaq.

The MIG PS in charge informed that the woman’s parents had purchased a flat for them, where they had been living together earlier.

Following the woman’s complaint, a case was registered against the man under provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and police began investigating the case. No arrest has, however, been made so far.

The practise of instant Triple talaq is prohibited under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. On August 1, 2019, President of India Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the landmark Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, that abolishes Triple Talaq. With the Presidential assent, the law had come into force retrospectively from 19th September 2018.

The act seeks to declare the practice of instant Triple Talaq as void and illegal and makes it a cognizable offence. It also provides an allowance to women victims and their dependent children. The offence is made compoundable with the permission of the Magistrate at the instance of the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced.

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi championing the social cause of Muslim women had initiated the process of legislation to ban “Triple Talaq” after the historic Supreme Court judgement had declared the barbaric Islamic practise as unconstitutional.