Madhya Pradesh government is working on an ambitious idea to procure cow dung for the purpose of making fertilisers and other products out of it. This was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

“We are working in the direction of purchasing the cow dung and making fertilisers and other products out of it,” said the CM. He said that nowadays several products like fertilisers, pesticides, medicines and other items, are made by using cow urine and dung.

Chief Minister said this while addressing a convention of women veterinarians organised by the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal, which was inaugurated by Union minister Parshottam Rupala.

Revealing the plan of the government Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his government was also working on a plan to start an ambulance service with the helpline number ‘109’ so that animals can be treated at their own place instead of transporting them to veterinary hospitals and veterinarians. He said that at times cows, buffaloes and bulls suffer from various diseases and bringing animals to veterinary hospitals and veterinarians is very difficult. “So we have thought like ‘108’ (an ambulance service for citizens), there should be a helpline ‘109’ ambulance services for animals. The veterinary doctor will reach the spot for their treatment, he said.

He said that said cows have been the key to the Indian economy adding that the cow, its dung and urine can strengthen the economy of India. He spoke about steps taken to promotion of cow rearing including cow sanctuaries and shelters. “But the effort needs the participation of society. Experts should focus on how cow rearing could be a profitable business for small farmers. As women have entered the sphere of veterinary science, I’m sure we will succeed,” he said.

He was referring to India’s first cow sanctuary; Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaranya, set up in September 2017 on 472 hectares in Salaria village in Agar Malwa. The sanctuary was developed at a cost of ₹32 crores and it can give food and shelter to 6,000 cows at a time.

He added that growth can only happen when society accepts the fact that cows and buffaloes are important gateways, and not just via government’s schemes and gaushalas. “As women have entered this sphere (veterinary science), and will be treating cows, buffaloes and other animals, I am sure that going ahead, if not immediately, we will certainly succeed,” the CM added.

He added that veterinary doctors and experts should engage in result-oriented work on how cow rearing could become a profitable business for small farmers and livestock owners.