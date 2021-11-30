Delhi: VHP alleges local warehouse converted into a church overnight in Matiala, Dwarka

Local residents and Vishwa Hindu Parishad stopped Sunday mass gathering at a warehouse in Matiala, Dwarka, West Delhi, on November 29 alleging that the warehouse was turned into a church without owner’s knowledge. While Church members alleged Bajrang Dal instigated the locals against the Church, VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari told OpIndia that the warehouse was converted into a Church without the owner’s knowledge.

मटियाला में माल गोदाम को धोखे से रातोंरात चर्च का नाम दे कर धर्मांतरण का खेल खेलने की अनुमति किसने दी? वहां पर मुस्टंडे बाउंसर क्या कर रहे थे?? — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) November 30, 2021

In a tweet, VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal questioned the presence of bouncers in the premises. He said, “Who allowed the transformation of the warehouse into a church for forced conversions? What was bouncers doing in the premises?”

The Hindu quoted a local who said the locals were not in favour of the church being constructed in the area. He further told The Hindu that the “worshippers of the Church created ruckus in the neighbourhood”. Vinod Bansal, spokesperson, VHP-Bajrang Dal, was quoted by The Hindu. He said they sent a team to the church after learning that the organization was allegedly forcing some boys to convert. He said, “Our team protested and raised slogans as it was a fake church which was forcing locals to join them… The allegations of people being beaten up are not true.”

VHP alleges forced religious conversion

Vijay Shankar Tiwari said in a tweet that the Christian organization was paying Rs. 3 lakh per month allegedly for forced conversions. When the locals came to know about it, the owner of the warehouse cancelled the agreement. The locals drove away from the ‘healers’.

दिल्ली के मटियाला में तीन लाख रू० महीने के किराए पर हाल लेकर ईसाई धर्मांतरण का खेल खेला जा रहा था,गांव वालों को पता चला तो हाल मालिक ने कैंसल कर दिया किराए का करार और गांव वालों ने भगाया चंगाइयों को। — Vijay Shankar Tiwari (@VijayVst0502) November 30, 2021

While speaking to OpIndia, Tiwari said the organization rented the warehouse a few months ago. They allegedly did not inform the warehouse owner about their plans to convert it into a church. Around 15 days ago, the locals informed the owner that the warehouse had been converted into a church.

As per reports, the members of Ankur Narula Ministries, one of the Christian organisations based out of Punjab and involved in missionary activities, were praying at the said warehouse. Ankur Narula Ministries has been accused of money laundering and religious proselytisation.

The locals were not happy with it as many people had started coming to the said church and caused problems for the locals. When the owner came to know that his warehouse was converted into a church, he got the rent agreement cancelled. “The organization asked for 15 days to remove the furniture etc., which the owner gave. However, they organized Sunday mass again on the premises, after which the locals objected. There were a few VHP members among them as well,” Tiwari added. He said the bouncers of the church had held a few local residents hostage after the scuffle who were released after VHP and seniors residents intervened.

When asked about the FIRs registered, Tiwari said there were bouncers at the church. When the locals tried to stop the Sunday mass, they misbehaved and beaten up a few people. An FIR has been registered by the locals against the organization.

People had come from Punjab

According to a report in The Hindu, a few followers of the Christian organization have returned back to Punjab after the incident. The headquarters of the organization are in Punjab. The local followers refused to speak to the media about the incident. Reports suggested that the head pastor would arrive on Friday, and they would hold a meeting with the Police and local administration.

OpIndia tried to reach out to Police for comment but could not talk in detail about the matter. This is an ongoing case.