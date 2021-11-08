Monday, November 8, 2021
Mumbai Police summons Chikki Panday, brother of Chunky Panday, in connection with extortion allegations against NCB

Chikki Panday was summoned to record his statement but he has said that he will not be able to adhere to the summons as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

OpIndia Staff
Chikki Panday, brother of actor Chunky Panday, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police Special Enquiry Team (SET) in connection with the allegations of extortion against NCB officials. Chikki Panday was summoned to record his statement but he has said that he will not be able to adhere to the summons as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Chikki, brother of Chunky Panday, is a businessman based in Mumbai. The allegations of extortion surfaced against NCB in the aftermath of the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust in which Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was involved.

Maharashtra Minister Nawav Malik has made a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, the NCB officer who led the arrest. Earlier, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB in connection with the drugs case. Her residence was also raided in connection to the same.

Citing sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), TV9 Bharatvarsh had reported that Aryan Khan had asked actress Ananya Panday to arrange for ‘ganja.’ “Did you arrange for the ganja,” he had reportedly asked. In response, Ananya Panday assured Khan that she would do the necessary arrangements. TV9 Bharatvarsh reported that the actress had later claimed that she was joking and her chats were not intended to mean anything serious.

India Today had reported that the duo had discussed about the procurement of ganja on three different occasions between 2018-2019. Citing NCW sources, it added that the supply was exclusively for Aryan Khan on two occasions and for a common get-together on one occasion. As per the report, Aryan Khan had shared the phone numbers of drug peddlers with Ananya Panday.

 

