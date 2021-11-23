Social media is rife with rumours of divorce between actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas. The development came after Chopra dropped the surname of ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram handle.

The duo has not made any official confirmation about the alleged split up. The 39-year-old actress is set to celebrate the third wedding anniversary with her 29-year-old husband Nick Jonas. Screenshots of the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra had been doing the rounds of the internet.

Priyanka Chopra removes ‘Jonas’ from her name

Earlier, Nick Jonas had posted a video of him working out with the caption, ‘Monday. Let’s get it.’ The black-and-white video was uploaded after social media was filled with stories of his divorce with Priyanka Chopra. However, the actress put all rumours to rest with the comment, “Damn! I just died in your arms.” At the time of writing, it had been 7 hours since she posted her comment. Although Priyanka Chopra did not respond directly to rumours of her split-up, her heartwarming comment dispelled the rumours about her alleged separation.

Screengrab of the Instagram post by Nick Jonas

Earlier on November 5, the actress had posted a picture of her alongside her husband to mark the housewarming ceremony of her new residence. “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,” she had posted.

Meanwhile, Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has denied rumours of the split.

The actress came under fire in September this year for sporting a ‘mangalsutra’ by the designer brand Bvlgari during a Vogue magazine photoshoot. Her actions had triggered the so-called feminists who have accused her of wearing a symbol of ‘patriarchal oppression. One Twitter user ‘quinboot’ who uses ‘she/her’ pronouns in her bio and identifies herself as a 19-year-old Marxist-feminist, accused Chopra of ‘exploiting’ feminism for personal economic gains.