Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeEntertainmentAmid rumours of divorce, Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' video, had earlier removed...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Amid rumours of divorce, Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas’ video, had earlier removed her last name from social media

Social media was fuelled with rumours that Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are heading for separation after she dropped his last name from social media profile.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Chopra comments on picture of Nick Jonas after divorce rumours
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, imagine via KoiMOI
4

Social media is rife with rumours of divorce between actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas. The development came after Chopra dropped the surname of ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram handle.

The duo has not made any official confirmation about the alleged split up. The 39-year-old actress is set to celebrate the third wedding anniversary with her 29-year-old husband Nick Jonas. Screenshots of the Instagram profile of Priyanka Chopra had been doing the rounds of the internet.

Priyanka Chopra removes ‘Jonas’ from her name

Earlier, Nick Jonas had posted a video of him working out with the caption, ‘Monday. Let’s get it.’ The black-and-white video was uploaded after social media was filled with stories of his divorce with Priyanka Chopra. However, the actress put all rumours to rest with the comment, “Damn! I just died in your arms.” At the time of writing, it had been 7 hours since she posted her comment. Although Priyanka Chopra did not respond directly to rumours of her split-up, her heartwarming comment dispelled the rumours about her alleged separation.

Screengrab of the Instagram post by Nick Jonas

Earlier on November 5, the actress had posted a picture of her alongside her husband to mark the housewarming ceremony of her new residence. “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,” she had posted.

Meanwhile, Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has denied rumours of the split.

The actress came under fire in September this year for sporting a ‘mangalsutra’ by the designer brand Bvlgari during a Vogue magazine photoshoot. Her actions had triggered the so-called feminists who have accused her of wearing a symbol of ‘patriarchal oppression. One Twitter user ‘quinboot’ who uses ‘she/her’ pronouns in her bio and identifies herself as a 19-year-old Marxist-feminist, accused Chopra of ‘exploiting’ feminism for personal economic gains.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspriyanka chopra, nick jonas, priyanka chopra nick jonas divorce, priyanka chopra divorce
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Amid rumours of divorce, Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas’ video, had earlier removed her last name from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was fuelled with rumours that Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are heading for separation after she dropped his last name from social media profile.
OpIndia Scoops

Meet Prabal Pratap Judev, who followed his father’s footsteps in bringing over 10,000 people back into Hindu fold

अजीत झा -
During the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a tremendous increase in cases of religious conversion where missionaries and fundamentalists took advantage of lockdowns and financial conditions of people to convert them from Hinduism

Punjab: Kejriwal has autorickshaw ride and accepts dinner invite, turns out auto driver is AAP worker

LBGT activists dox ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling for not towing their line on ‘gender identity’: Here is what happened

Was the fake news about ‘Panisagar mosque arson’ an attempt to grab land? New details emerge

The Big Tech propaganda on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Why India should be wary of social media giants furthering ‘liberal’ agenda

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,983FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com