A large number of VHP members staged a protest against pastor Bajinder Singh’ Healing Crusade program in Moga, Punjab on Thursday barring many guests including CM Channi from attending the same. The Hindu organisation Tweeted how due to opposition from the Hindu-Sikh community against pastor Bajinder Singh’s healing meeting held in Moga, Punjab, the arrival of the Chief Minister and other guests, as well as the conversion of hundreds of people, was prevented yesterday. “Illegal conversion will never be tolerated anywhere”, Tweeted VHP.

पंजाब के मोगा में हुई चंगाई सभा के हिन्दू-सिख समुदाय के तीव्र विरोध के चलते कल राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री व अन्य अतिथियों का आगमन व सैकड़ों लोगों का धर्मांतरण रुका।

अवैद्य धर्मांतरण कभी भी और कहीं भी बर्दास्त नहीं.. #StopConversion — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) November 26, 2021

According to a report by TV9 Hindi, Punjab CM S Charanjit Singh Channi chose to stay away from the event at the last moment to avoid any sort of controversy. The pastor, however, maintained that Channi could not attend the event due to some personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations gathered at the venue. They said that Bajinder Singh was converting Hindus and Sikhs to Christianity under the pretext of false and misleading promises. They said that while the conversion racket is going on in full swing in Punjab, the administration is watching silently.

VHP members also chastised Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi saying that he too was willing to attend the event organised by Pastor Bajinder Singh, known to be running a conversion racket, but he chose not to do so last minute in order to avoid controversy. According to them, by consenting to attend the event, CM Channi has clearly shown his support for the illegal conversion racket that is happening today in his state.

Punjab CM is himself a ‘crypto-Christian’: Zila Adyaksh of VHP, Moga speaks to OpIndia about its protest against pastor Bajinder Singh’s Healing Crusade

OpIndia got in touch with Shrim Sharma, the Zila Adyaksh of VHP in Moga. During the conversation, Sharma told us that the members of the Hindu organisation had gathered yesterday (November 25, Thursday), to give a warning to the administration against the conversion racket which has been growing at a rapid pace in Punjab and frauds like pastor Bajinder Singh who have been carrying out such scams undaunted in the state.

He said that the VHP had previously submitted a memorandum to the authorities requesting them to bar pastor Bajinder Singh’s Moga event, claiming that such programmes are nothing more than plots to convert vulnerable Hindus, Sikhs, Dalits, and people of other religions under the guise of false and misleading promises.

He went on to say that during such programmes, they brainwash Hindus and Sikhs by insulting and portraying our gods and goddesses in a negative light. Our practises and traditions are labelled as regressive. They entice individuals to join them by claiming things like “if you convert, you will receive the blessings of Jesus.” You will be given money and a job by Jesus.

Shrim Sharma, who described Punjab Chief Minister Channi as a “crypto-Christian,” expressed disbelief that Channi was willing to attend an event organised by pastor Bajinder Singh, whose name had previously been tied to a murder and rape case and has been accused of converting people to Christianity. He was in fact, shocked that not only the CM but many celebrities like Sonu Sood and other Punjab politicians had shown willingness to attend an event where people are openly tortured and hurt on the pretext of being ‘healed’.

Sharma said that VHP has warned that they would not let such events take place in Punjab in the future. “We will go to any lengths to make sure that such programs are not organised in the state. Yesterday we just gave them a warning that next time we will be forced to take up extreme steps,” said the Zila Adyaksh of VHP, Moga.

Congress CM Channi and Sonu Sood invited at Pastor Bajinder Singh’s event as chief guests

It may be recalled how the invitation card of this particular event, which started doing the rounds on November 24, also attracted sharp criticism on social media. An advertorial video on the official YouTube channel of Bajinder Singh was also posted which informed that the organization is starting its branch in Moga on November 25. The ad on YouTube alleged the attendees would witness “miracles” by Bajinder Singh. It claimed Singh would heal people with cancer, disabilities and possessions.

Though the YouTube video did not talk about who all had been invited as Chief Guests, the invitation card mentioned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress MLA Harjot Kamal, actor Sonu Sood and his sister Malvika Sood. Notably, Malvika is all set to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from Moga.

Bajinder Singh is the same person whose ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ video became a meme on the internet. Singh’s name had been linked to a murder and a rape case in the past. He was also accused of looting the followers of money on the pretext of ‘miraculous healing’. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also asked the Punjab Police to initiate a case against Bajinder Singh under POCSO Act in August 2021 after videos of Singh emerged on the internet where he was seen using a minor boy for forceful religious conversion activity.

Bajinder Singh’s conversion network is increasing in Punjab at a rapid pace without any strong opposition from the government or local leaders. With a new branch in Moga, Singh may expand its conversion network in villages around the city in Punjab.