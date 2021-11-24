On November 24, an invitation of “Prophet Bajinder Singh Ministries” started to make rounds on social media platforms. The organization is starting its branch in Moga on November 25, as suggested by an advertorial video on the official YouTube channel of Bajinder Singh. The ad on YouTube alleged the attendees would witness “miracles” by Bajinder Singh. It claimed Singh would heal people with cancer, disabilities and possessions.

Bajinder Singh is the same person whose ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ video became a meme on the internet.

Though the YouTube video does not talk about who all have been invited as Chief Guests, the invitation card mentioned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress MLA Harjot Kamal, actor Sonu Sood and his sister Malvika Sood. Notably, Malvika is all set to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from Moga.

The invitation card has attracted sharp criticism on social media as Bajinder Singh has been accused of converting people to Christianity on the pretext of false and misleading promises. While sharing the invitation, Author Ratan Sharda said, “What does it say about #Congress CM? What does it say of the party? What does it say of SGPC Amritsar, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal who hate & abuse RSS for stressing Sikh Hindu unity but silent on this blatant conversion game?” he further questioned, “Bajinder has become a prophet now and CM #Channi his disciple?”

Investigative journalist Vijay Patel said, “Why this Bajinder is not healing Corona? And look at the guest list. CM of Punjab and Sonu Sood are on the list.”

Singh’s name had been linked to a murder and a rape case in the past. He was also accused of looting the followers of money on the pretext of ‘miraculous healing’. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also asked the Punjab Police to initiate a case against Bajinder Singh under POCSO Act in August 2021 after videos of Singh emerged on the internet where he was seen using a minor boy for forceful religious conversion activity.

The ‘healer baba’ surprisingly has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and over 2 lakh followers on Facebook. His social media pages mostly consist of testimonials and claims of curing illnesses like HIV infections, paralysis by simply applying his prayed anointing oil, curing a deaf and dumb child by using the same oil.

Bajinder Singh’s conversion network is increasing in Punjab at a rapid pace without any strong opposition from the government or local leaders. With a new branch in Moga, Singh may expand its conversion network in villages around the city in Punjab.