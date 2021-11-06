Anti-cracker activist Roshni Ali on Saturday responded to a prominent Twitter user after he made a ‘Bloodless Eid’ jibe at her. The user, Ramnik Singh Mann, said, “After the failed attempt at a cracker less Diwali, I pledge my support to Roshni Ali for a #BloodlessEid.”

Roshni Ali responded the user by sharing a 34 second video on the platform. She said in the video, “Few months back when we weren’t getting oxygen, when people were dying on the road without oxygen, then did Covid ask you if you are Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Buddhist? Yeh nahi puchha na? Hum log sab lungs ke saath saans leta hai (Did not ask you right? We all breath through our lungs). This is the basic truth.”

She continued, “Please don’t make this matter political or communal. Please think for everyone., how do we progress to a new India where there will be clean, renewable energy and modern ways of thinking.”

Earlier, the activist had become a subject of mockery online after she broke out into an impromptu spell of ‘Naagin Dance‘ during a debate on Republic Bangla. Ali while speaking during a debate on Republic Bangla started to dance when she did not get a chance to speak. As multiple panellists voiced their opinions together, Ali began performing the ‘Naagin dance’ to grab attention.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a blanket ban on firecrackers during Diwali based on a petition by Ali, which was later overturned by the Supreme Court.