Sagarika Ghose blames Hindus for doing Chhat Puja instead of questioning Delhi CM over poisonous froth in Yamuna River

On November 11, journalist Sagarika Ghose blamed devotees celebrating Chhath for going into the polluted river without consideration for ‘public health’. She called it ‘blind faith over public health’. Ghose wrote, “Blind faith over public health. Is there anything ‘holy’ about a river submerged in poisonous froth?” Ghose had quoted ANI’s video in which a woman was seen taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna river in Delhi, followed by several other devotees doing the same.

Journalist Sagarika Ghose blamed devotees and called them followers of blind faith but did not mention Delhi govt. Source: Twitter

Interestingly, Ghose did not mention the Kejriwal-led Delhi government that had promised over and over to clean the Yamuna but did not do so apparently to keep it alive as a ‘promise’ that they can give during elections. The journalist, who often peddles fake news, also seems to not comprehend that just because a politician failed to clean the river, as he had promised, it does not stop being holy for Hindus.

Sagarika Ghose was also quick to denigrate Hinduism by calling Chhat Puja, celebrated by millions, “blind faith”. From the tweet, it was apparent that Ghose had no intention to raise awareness for public health or even question the AAP government for not fulfilling its promise. Her intention seemed to be to take potshots at Hindu festivals celebrated with great piety and fervour.

Ghose’s tweet attracted sharp criticism across sections on social media for two reasons. First, she called the helpless devotees followers of ‘blind faith’ and second, she completely ignored the incompetence of the Delhi government to clean the river.

Supreme Court Advocate and Goa Chronicle editor Shashank Shekhar Jha said, “Instead of questioning the Delhi government, you’re villainizing the devotees and calling the celebration of Chhath as “Blind faith”?! Shameful!”

Instead of replying to him, Ghose decided to quietly block Shashank.

Twitter user Vishal Kulshrestha said Ghose’s tweet shows she has blind faith in Aam Aadmi Party. He said, “Sagarika Ghose this shows your blind faith in Aam Aadmi Party, rather than making the government accountable to clean the river you are blaming people.”

Advocate Shubhendu wrote, “Shame on Sagarika Ghose! Instead of questioning and blaming Arvind Kejriwal & his government for destroying Yamuna, she is blaming the helpless (because they have no other place to go and observe Chhath Puja) devotees and calling their faith ‘blind faith’.”

Twitter user Singh Surya Dev Ajit said, “Raise questions on faith but don’t question the ones sitting in the government. Especially Delhi AAP government. Arrangements should have been done by govt. Where they failed and citizens were bound to get into the toxic waters. Sad state of 4th pillar Of democracy.”

Twitter user NagpurKiRani questioned her why she hates Hindus so much. She said, “Hello Sagarika Ghose, Why you hate Hindus and Hinduism so much?”

Twitter user Rajeev Dubey said, “Bigotry needs no introduction. Sagarika Ghose demeans Hindus rather than questioning her favorite Arvind Kejriwal. The writer, really (?), of something called ‘Why I’m a Liberal…’, then blocks a SC lawyer when questioned! How scarcely liberal, rather cheaply illiberal.”

Sagarika Ghose’s previous stunts

This is not the first time Ghose tried to play ‘genius patrakar’ but failed miserably. In January 2021, while Delhi was facing the violent mob of so-called farmers on Republic Day, Ghose was busy celebrating the violence. In the same month, she had quoted a handle named Hindutva Watch and shared fake news that Right Wing Hindus were involved in the Capitol Hill incident. In December 2020, she shared her views on issues like Love Jihad and expressed that Hindus should be okay with it just because she liked a Turkish show she was ‘binge watching’ at that time.

Kejriwal’s scientific ways to control pollution in Yanmuna

Amidst backlash over pollution in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board, which comes under the supreme leadership of Aam Aadmi Party’s founder and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, came up with amazing “scientific” solutions to provide some relief from the toxin pollutants in the river. They lodged bamboo brigades to stop the toxic foam and also dispersed water on the river to control the toxic foam. Both the methods were mocked on social media. Notably, Kejriwal has promised the people of Delhi to clean the Yamuna several times and crores of rupees were allotted for the same but no groundwork is visible since Kejriwal became CM for the first time in 2013.