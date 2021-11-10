Now #ScientistKejriwal trends, about two years after Twitter had discovered #ScientistSisodia

Netizens today took to Twitter to trend #ScientistKejriwal after the parody government of national capital territory led by Arvind Kejriwal came up with surreal ways to battle the toxic foam in Yamuna.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Jal Board had taken to sprinkling water on the river Yamuna to dissipate the toxic foam. It must be reiterated that this was not a satire or a stunt but a legitimate method deployed by Kejriwal government: Adding water to polluted water to get rid of toxic foam which will perhaps blend in polluted water and likely remerge as more toxic foam.

Arvind Kejriwal is a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and has graduated from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Found class IXth science exam answer sheet of IITian Arvind Kejriwal. #ScientistKejriwal pic.twitter.com/tjQmZYE8kb — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 10, 2021

Twitter user The Skin Doctor even conjured up a satirical page from the secret notebook diaries of Delhi Chief Minister from the time he was a student. While the response to the question were satirical, in current scenario, the way Delhi government has passed the buck and shrugged off responsibility when it comes to all things concerning Delhi, one would not be too surprised if he would give these answers should he be posed with these questions today.

Many Twitter users responded to the fact that Kejriwal government tried to ‘block’ foam with the help of ‘barricades’ with huge gaps in them. Water, foam could easily pass through those gaps and the whole exercise was so logic defying that it was hard to believe that a state government had actually thought this was a good idea to ‘get rid of toxic foam’.

#WATCH | Barricades being placed in the Yamuna to stop toxic foam from floating towards the ghat. Visuals from Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/QIvun5LPMJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Naturally, people came up with more such ideas from the amazing Hindi movies bordering on trashy. Like the film where actor Mithun Chakravarty used a cycle as a shield to protect himself from bullets. That the skeleton of the cycle has huge gaps through which a bullet could easily pass through defied logic, but then since it was Mithun Da, the film and scenes attained cult status.

Another such scene was where actor Dharmendra collected a bullet fired at him with bare hands and ended up with just a little bloody bruise. This is exactly how the barricading of foam may work.

Many netizens also pointed out how ‘Scientist’ Kejriwal brought a meme alive.

First one is a good idea. Blow the wind so hard that all parali smoke travels towards Pakistan. I’ll donate a table fan for this project if Sadji announces it — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) November 10, 2021

Our boss also had great ideas for #ScientistKejriwal to pursue to get rid of the stubble smoke that makes Delhi’s air toxic. That this will also soft-attack the not-so-friendly neighbour is also a great incentive for our Delhi’s (I will always remain a Gujarat girl) chief minister to take things forward and become a hero ahead of various state elections.

IITian Scientist Arvind Kejriwal Cleaning Yamuna River to make it Thames River of London Since YEAR 2015 #ScientistKejriwal pic.twitter.com/YW7HqXnVlW — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 10, 2021

A Twitter user brought forward how Delhi CM has been promising to clean Yamuna from as back as February 2015.

Finally Lavnasur is jumping into foams to clean Yamuna River #ScientistKejriwal pic.twitter.com/rNKIN2590N — Woke Liberal (@Peaces_full) November 10, 2021

Here’s an edited image of Kejriwal jumping into Yamuna to clean it. Twitter user Peaces_full referred to him as “lavnasur” because the Delhi CM has earned the moniker after popular Twitter user @being_humor started calling him so. Lavanasura, a character from the Ramayana, was a demon who was killed by Shri Ram’s brother Shatrughan, the youngest of Rama’s brothers. Lavanasura was a tormentor of the innocent and his notoriety was widespread. As a child, he used to kill his play mates and eat them. He used to disrupt the sacrifices of Sages and unleash terror across the land.

According to @Being_Humor, Kejriwal, like Lavanasura, torments people with his antics and generally gives people a hard time. The fact that the name sounds funny and sounds like a slang in general also convinced him to gift the AAP supremo the moniker.

Amusingly, this is not the first time one of the top leaders of Delhi government have been conferred the title of ‘scientist’ by general public. In January 2020, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also called ‘Scientist Sisodia’ and had a hashtag trending because of his scientific knowledge where he claimed how it was ‘scientifically impossible’ to get clean water in Delhi’s supply pipes. That had also triggered a slew of memes on the Delhi Deputy CM.

Meanwhile, there is also a dengue outbreak in the national capital. The mosquitoes in Delhi are so huge they could pass off as mini birds. Back in 2012, even before he became Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal had declared himself the dengue mosquito as well. At this point one just wonders what solution #ScientistKejriwal has to tackle the mosquito menace.

My guess is as good as yours.