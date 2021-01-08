Friday, January 8, 2021
Was a Hindu man holding a saffron flag present during the violence that erupted at Capitol Hill? A fact-check

While the USA burns by the fire lit by their 'liberals', 'liberals' continue to behave like fascists back in India.

OpIndia Staff
Sagarika Ghose spreads lies, yet again
In the wee hours of the morning of 7th January 2021 (Indian time), many watched in horror as Capitol Hill burnt. As lawmakers counted electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as President-Elect, supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC and violence had ensued. Capitol Hill is where the US Senate and House of Representatives are seated at. In the latest update, at least 4 people have died and at least two pipe bombs have been found at the RNC and DNC. 

World leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, condemned the violence and urged that all parties ensure the peaceful transfer of power in the United States of America. But as we saw the shocking scenes from the seat of democracy, Indian liberals were busy losing their mind, not because of what was happening at Capitol Hill per se, but because they had found another opportunity to falsely blame ‘Hindu supremacists’.

Many quintessential, self-proclaimed ‘liberals’, some of whom also masquerade as journalists, took to Twitter to insinuate that “Hindu supremacists” were present at the rally that turned violent at Capitol Hill and thus, by extension, Hindus had shamed India.

Ashok Swain, who is a professor in the United States and regularly comment on issues he knows nothing of, took to Twitter to wonder whether ‘Hindu supremacists’ truly believe they will ever be accepted by ‘white supremacists’. In saying so, he attached a picture of a man who was seen holding a saffron flag in front of the Capitol Hill.

Sagarika Ghose too shared a tweet by some handle called ‘Hindutva Watch’ to insinuate exactly the same thing.

While the man holding the Indian flag has been identified as one Vincent Xavier who is an anti-Communist from Kerala, had also met Shashi Tharoor in the past and is in no way a ‘Hindutva extremist’, the main picture in contention was a man, purportedly holding a saffron flag in front of Capitol Hill.

The photo being peddled as one taken during the Capitol Hill violence

It is important to mention here that there is no evidence that Vincent Xavier had in any manner participated in any form of violence at the Capitol Hill and as a resident in the US, he had the right to protest for or against any political candidate he deemed fit.

While the Liberals painted a target on his back merely for holding the Indian flag and satisfy their own delusional propaganda, another man was seen caught in their lies.

The man holding the saffron flag in one hand and the American flag in the other was immediately branded as a “Hindutva extremist” who was celebrating the violence at Capitol Hill or participated in the violence in some fashion.

However, this was patently false.

This image of a Hindu man holding a saffron flag in Washington was from August 5th 2020, right after the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya. It was vastly covered even by Financial Express in an article where they had chronicled how Hindus across the world celebrated the historic event.

Report by Financial Express dated 5th August 2020

Under the specific photograph in question, it was explicitly mentioned that the PTI photo is of a man holding the saffron flag and the American flag in Washington, in front of the Capitol building, celebrating the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir on August 5th 2020.

Screenshot from the Financial Express article

Essentially, the Liberal cabal ended up spreading vicious lies about an Indian living in the USA without any due diligence of verification thereby endangering his life in the US.

After the violence at Capitol Hill, the law enforcement agencies are looking for information on the individuals involved in the violence, that could be treated as sedition. The Liberals, by insinuating that these two Indian origin men were involved in the violence without any proof whatsoever, have only ended up endangering the lives of two individuals just to get back at the Hindus back in India. While the USA burns by the fire lit by their ‘liberals’, ‘liberals’ continue to behave like fascists back in India.

