A semi-naked man appeared during a hearing at the Karnataka High Court when advocate Indira Jaising was arguing a case. The hearing was being conducted via virtual conference. Consequently, a notice has been issued to the man over the matter.

Karnataka High Court issues notice to a man seen appearing semi-naked during a virtual court hearing when senior advocate Indira Jaising was arguing a matter. Jaising objects to this. Says highly demeaning to a woman lawyer. — The Leaflet (@TheLeaflet_in) November 30, 2021

Indira Jaising revealed that the semi-naked man was visible on screen for 20 minutes despite her objection. She said that she will be filing a complaint of sexual harassment and contempt of court against the man, who has not been named.

I confirm that a semi naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection . I am making an official complaint for contempt of court snd sexual harassment. It’s extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court https://t.co/q9DAgoHze7 — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) November 30, 2021

According to LiveLaw, Indira Jaising told the Court that “a person is appearing on Video Conference without a vest, he is visible in this courtroom. Please take judicial notice of this. Let there be some decorum in the court. Milord, I am a woman lawyer.”

She added, “It is very offensive for a woman to see a man without clothes in a courtroom. We have a man without clothes when a woman is arguing in the court? What is going on? Milords”. The advocate was appearing for the victim in the sex CD scandal.

“One final request milord’s, a personal request. Milords I have been deeply disturbed by the fact that I was exposed to a semi-naked man in this courtroom for over 20 minutes whose name was also visible. This should never happen again. It is very disturbing for women to see something like this. I have reason to believe that this is mischievously done and deliberately done. It is gross contempt of court,” she stated further.

There have been bizarre incidents in the past as well. During a hearing of a plea filed by Juhi Chawla, one of her fans had entered the scene and began singing songs. Later it was discovered that the link to the hearing was shared by the actress herself.