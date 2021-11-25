Malika Handa, the specially-abled chess player from Jalandhar has made a desperate appeal to the Punjab government after it failed to provide her with a government job and financial support despite repeated reminders. Malika Handa has won several medals in national and international events, including a prestigious gold at World Deaf Chess Championship and a silver medal at the Asian Championship in Chess.

Out of the ten years that she has been playing the sport, she has spent seven urging the state administration to provide her with a job.

On Wednesday, November 24, the seven-time national deaf chess champion posted a short video clip on her Twitter handle. Handa, who was visibly upset, displayed the several medals and trophies she had earned for the country and asked why the Punjab government was treating her so unfairly.

“I am very feeling sad Two Month gone No one invited me or talked regarding Cash award or Job from Punjab Govt I still waiting waiting Why why I m graduate,Intenational deaf Gold medal, 6 Medals world, Asian. Why why Punjab doing this??????,” the chess star wrote.

Malika breaks down outside the office of Director Sports Punjab on facing refusal

After completing her graduation, Handa had in September approached the Director, Sports Punjab, in Chandigarh, for a job and a financial reward. However, after receiving a cold response from the state government, she broke down outside the office. She had then taken to Twitter to express her agony in sign language. Her video had gone viral almost instantly, garnering her a lot of emotional support.

Malika’s father Suresh Handa had then stated: “Malika is very upset today. My son Atul Handa and I had accompanied her to the office of Director Sports, but she almost got a refusal. My daughter has been playing the game for the past 8-10 years and has been bringing medals for the country and the state just with a hope that these would fetch her job offer just like other Olympians and para-athletes.”

He said, “For the past two-three years, she has been told that she must complete her graduation to get a good government job. With high hopes she approached the Director of Sports today, she got the reply that there was no policy yet in the state to offer jobs to hearing-impaired athletes. This is the fag end of the tenure of the present government. If they have not made a policy till now, they will be able to make it even in the next three months. My daughter has lost all hopes and it is really difficult to convince her at this stage,” Suresh Handa added.

Meanwhile, Director Sports Kharbanda had justified the state government’s callousness by saying that the Punjab government has a policy for able-bodied players and para-athletes (arms and legs handicap) but none of the other 21 types of disabilities which includes blindness, hearing disorders or mental retardation.

Malika Handa appeals for a coach and a government job

In August, Malika Handa had urged the Punjab government to provide her with a coach and a government job. Tagging Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit S Sodhi and Union Minster Anurag Thakur, Handa, asked why was the state administration ignoring her. “I m sitting at home why why Im getting depressed day by day No one sees my hard work,” she wrote.

Renu Handa, the player’s mother had told ANI later that despite being a seven-time national champion, her daughter had received no recognition from the state government. “My daughter is the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the International Deaf and Dumb Chess Championship. She also received a national award from President last year. She has received no appreciation from government despite being a seven-time national champion”, said Renu Handa.