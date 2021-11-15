Monday, November 15, 2021
HomeSportsCricketWoke group accuses Virat Kohli's restaurant chain of discriminating against LGBT community: Details
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Woke group accuses Virat Kohli’s restaurant chain of discriminating against LGBT community: Details

The policy at the One8 Commune restaurant chain owned by Virat Kohli is not explicitly against homosexual couples as their policies allow entry for lesbian women. They entry is barred for single men as well as gay men.

OpIndia Staff
Woke group accuses Virat Kohli's restaurant chain of discriminating against LGBT community: Details
1

Virat Kohli has been accused of discriminating against the LGBT community over entry into his restaurants. The Indian branch of the LGBT rights group ‘Yes, we exist’ has claimed that the cricketer’s chain of restaurants, One8 Commune, does not allow ‘Stag entry’.

Source: Yes, we exist/Instagram

It means that One8 Commune does not allow single men, or a group of men, to enter the restaurants. ‘Yes, we exist’ said, “We called the Pune branch, they confirmed that entry is allowed only for cisgender heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women; gay couples or a group of gay men not allowed; trans women are allowed subject to their clothing. Delhi branch did not answer. Kolkata said stags are allowed, although their Zomato booking page says otherwise.”

Source: Yes, we exist/Instagram

It added, “Discrimination against LGBTQIA+ guests is common at such fancy restaurants, bars and clubs in India, and Virat Kohli is no exception.” The group also said that they have contacted Zomato to enquire whether they have ‘sensitised’ Virat Kohli, which the food delivery platform had earlier assured it will do to ensure “inclusive entry policies”.

Source: Yes, we exist/Instagram

‘Yes, we exist’ told Virat Kohli, “You are probably not aware of this, but your restaurant One8 Commune in Pune discriminates against LGBTQIA+ guests. The other branches too have a similar policy. This is unexpected and unacceptable. Hope you make necessary changes asap.”

They told Zomato, “Either do a better job at sensitising restaurants or stop providing your platform to businesses that discriminate. Often it’s the high-end restaurants that practise such discriminatory policies; the ones that you most likely get large sums of ad money from. This needs to end.”

The policy at the One8 Commune restaurant chain is not explicitly against homosexual couples as their policies allow entry for lesbian women. They entry is barred for single men as well as gay men.

Virat Kohli has also received criticism recently for going ‘Woke’ but it appears the Woke camp is not pleased with the cricketer either.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVirat kohli lgbt discrimination
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,552FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com