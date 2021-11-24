The wokes in America are offended and other wokes have apologised for offending the wokes because of a very simple arithmetic.

Here is what happened.

Women’s March is a movement of protests that were triggered after Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony as US President on 21st January 2017. On November 24, 2021, their official Twitter account tweeted an apology for an email they had sent out to subscribers.

We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving. — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 23, 2021

Women’s March apologised for an email sent which mentioned that average donation this week was USD 14.92. They said that it was an oversight to not make the connection to ‘the year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving’.

Turns out, the wokes in America got upset that Women’s March got average donation of USD 14.92. Because 1492 is the year when Italian explorer Christopher Columbus discovered America when he was out looking for India. He reached America on 12th October, 1492 for the first time and subsequently established colonies.

That the wokes at Women’s March did not correlate the donation amount received to the year Columbus arrived in America upset other wokes so much that well, they apologised.

To put things into perspective, if Ichhadhari protestor currently in form of ‘farmer’ Yogendra Yadav were to organise a fundraiser and say 125 people contribute Rs 2,480 to it, it would average to a donation money of Rs 19.84 per person. If Yogendra Yadav were woke Women’s March, he would have connected it to the year 1984 when Operation Blue Star was carried out by Indira Gandhi government to snuff out Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from Golden Temple, Amritsar followed by her assassination and subsequent anti-Sikh riots across India.

Except, Yogendra Yadav, despite protesting for various causes as per flavour of the season, would not even be able to raise Rs 100 on his own. This is fact because he himself has accepted how his fundraisers are as big a joke as his protests.

You know what?

My appeal to donate for this environmental crusader got 816 likes and 168 retweets but only ₹50 (yes only Rs fifty) in donation.

Is that how we support green politics?

Will some of us turn our likes into action? https://t.co/6AA5PGmKtl — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 14, 2019

Back in 2019 ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, Yogendra Yadav had endorsed ‘environmentalist’ Tejpal Yadav as one of his party candidates. While taking to Twitter, he pleaded for monetary support from his like-minded followers. But, he was up for a rude shock when he only ₹50 for his supposed ‘green politics’.