Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeWorldSimple arithmetic has offended the wokes in USA. Here is how
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Simple arithmetic has offended the wokes in USA. Here is how

Women's March has apologised for raising an average of USD 14.92 as donations because in 1492 Italian explorer Christopher Columbus made a landfall in America.

Nirwa Mehta
Wokes in America have out-woked themselves, we bring you Indian context
92

The wokes in America are offended and other wokes have apologised for offending the wokes because of a very simple arithmetic.

Here is what happened.

Women’s March is a movement of protests that were triggered after Donald Trump’s swearing in ceremony as US President on 21st January 2017. On November 24, 2021, their official Twitter account tweeted an apology for an email they had sent out to subscribers.

Women’s March apologised for an email sent which mentioned that average donation this week was USD 14.92. They said that it was an oversight to not make the connection to ‘the year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving’.

Turns out, the wokes in America got upset that Women’s March got average donation of USD 14.92. Because 1492 is the year when Italian explorer Christopher Columbus discovered America when he was out looking for India. He reached America on 12th October, 1492 for the first time and subsequently established colonies.

That the wokes at Women’s March did not correlate the donation amount received to the year Columbus arrived in America upset other wokes so much that well, they apologised.

To put things into perspective, if Ichhadhari protestor currently in form of ‘farmer’ Yogendra Yadav were to organise a fundraiser and say 125 people contribute Rs 2,480 to it, it would average to a donation money of Rs 19.84 per person. If Yogendra Yadav were woke Women’s March, he would have connected it to the year 1984 when Operation Blue Star was carried out by Indira Gandhi government to snuff out Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from Golden Temple, Amritsar followed by her assassination and subsequent anti-Sikh riots across India.

Except, Yogendra Yadav, despite protesting for various causes as per flavour of the season, would not even be able to raise Rs 100 on his own. This is fact because he himself has accepted how his fundraisers are as big a joke as his protests.

Back in 2019 ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, Yogendra Yadav had endorsed ‘environmentalist’ Tejpal Yadav as one of his party candidates. While taking to Twitter, he pleaded for monetary support from his like-minded followers. But, he was up for a rude shock when he only ₹50 for his supposed ‘green politics’.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswomen's march, yogendra yadav, women's march donation, donald turmp women's march
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,938FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com