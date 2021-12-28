BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane has jumped into the spiralling controversy over catcalls being allegedly made by his son against Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Rane has asked if Thackeray is related to cats and if he sounds like cats after Shiv Sena asked for the suspension of Nitesh Rane from Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

“Is Aaditya Thackeray related to cats? Does his voice sound like a cat? When did Shiv Sena’s tiger become a cat?” Rane asked while poking fun at Uddhav Thackeray’s party.

“Who makes a cat’s sound? Why did he(Aaditya Thackeray) get irritated? Is he related to cats? While Aaditya Thackeray was leaving, someone cat-called meow meow. Is that the voice of Aditya Thackeray?” Rane asked.

The BJP leader has also accused Shiv Sena of being vindictive after his son, Nitesh Rane, was summoned by the police in the recent attack against Shiv Sena leader Santosh Parab.

Shiv Sena demands suspension of Nitesh Rane for cat-calling Aaditya Thackeray

On December 27, the Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for a short span after members of Shiv Sena sought suspension of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over alleged inappropriate behaviour towards Shiv Sena leader and Maha Minister Aaditya Thackeray. It was alleged that Rane made ‘meow’ sounds while looking at Thackeray while sitting in the Vidhan Sabha Premises. Thackeray was entering the building at that time.

Suhas Kande, Shiv Sena MLA, raised the demand after the Question Hour. He said all the members in the Assembly agree that any indecent behaviour towards a member of Assembly should not be allowed. He added, “Aaditya Thackeray, being a dignified man, walked away ignoring Nitesh Rane. We will not tolerate the insult of our leader.”

Furthermore, he demanded an apology from Rane in the House, adding that he should be suspended otherwise. Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena MLA, supported Kande. On the other hand, another Shiv Sena member Bhaskar Jadhav sought permanent suspension of Rane from the House. The Chair had to suspend the House for 10 minutes as Shiv Sena leaders started raising slogans.

Rane justifies his actions

Nitesh Rane justified his behaviour and, while talking to the reporters, said that he would continue to do so. Rane is the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane. Leader of Opposition and the former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said Rane would be reprimanded for the comments he made. However, he questioned why the member of the House should be suspended for something that had happened outside the House.

He said, “We have clarified our position regarding Rane that the words uttered by him are wrong. No member of any party should do so. But, we sense the government’s game plan to suspend one more legislator. This is not right in a democracy. Suspending a member for an incident that had happened outside the house is not right.”