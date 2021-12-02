Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur, found dead

Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur was found dead at his home in Mumbai earlier today. A semi-decomposed body of his was found. He was living alone in his Mumbai apartment since past four years and was last seen few days ago.

Neighbours alerted police after stench was emanating from his apartment and a keymaker was called in to break open the door. The police opened the door with duplicate key and found his body lying in the bathroom near the commode. There were no injury marks found on his body.

Brahmaswaroop Mishra was 36 years old and stayed at Yari Road in Mumbai’s Versova. He was known for his roles in Haseen Dillruba (2021), Kesari (2019) and Chor Chor Super Chor (2013). Police say prima facie no foul play is suspected and he likely died of natural causes due to heart attack. His body was sent to Cooper hospital for autopsy.