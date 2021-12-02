Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNews ReportsActor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur, found...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur, found dead

Semi-decomposed body of actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in Mirzapur, was found in his Mumbai apartment earlier today.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Brahma Mishra found dead in Mumbai apartment (image courtesy: actor's Instagram profile)
7

Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur was found dead at his home in Mumbai earlier today. A semi-decomposed body of his was found. He was living alone in his Mumbai apartment since past four years and was last seen few days ago.

Neighbours alerted police after stench was emanating from his apartment and a keymaker was called in to break open the door. The police opened the door with duplicate key and found his body lying in the bathroom near the commode. There were no injury marks found on his body.

Brahmaswaroop Mishra was 36 years old and stayed at Yari Road in Mumbai’s Versova. He was known for his roles in Haseen Dillruba (2021), Kesari (2019) and Chor Chor Super Chor (2013). Police say prima facie no foul play is suspected and he likely died of natural causes due to heart attack. His body was sent to Cooper hospital for autopsy.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbrahma mishra, brahma mishra death,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur, found dead

OpIndia Staff -
Semi-decomposed body of actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in Mirzapur, was found in his Mumbai apartment earlier today.
Opinions

Why being a Hinduphobic pays? Tracking the roots of hate that helps builds careers

Ganesh R -
The gist of this unwritten understanding is that in exchange for acting as enablers for draconian laws, naked fascism, corruption, nepotism, lavish lifestyles and power lust of these dynasties, left was allowed to infiltrate and takeover academics and media

Twitter user shares images of attack on a Hindu temple in Bangladesh, Bengal police flags it as ‘violation of Indian law’

Hackers take control of Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s Facebook page, changed to an Australian skincare company’s page

Is ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ fame pastor Bajinder Singh admitted in hospital for piles treatment? Truth of viral screenshot of news report

No chance of the Congress getting a majority in 2024 elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,572FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com