Another case of casting couch: Brother of film producer arrested in Mumbai for seeking sexual favours from a struggling actress

The Mumbai police have arrested a 35-year-old man, who is the brother of a film producer, for inappropriately touching a struggling actress and asking for sexual favours in exchange for getting her roles.

According to ANI, an FIR has been registered at the Aarey Police station under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Times of India, the police confirmed that a complaint was filed by an actress who works in the Marathi film industry. The accused was arrested after the complaint was filed. It is pertinent to note that none of the media reports reveals the identity of the actress or the brother of the producer arrested yet.

Recent case where Marathi actress detailed her oppression in a video

Actor Swati Bhadave, who worked in Crime Patrol, has filed a case against Swapnil Lokhande (Bunty), the production controller of Marathi TV show ‘Sahkutumb Sahparivar’. In her complaint, she has accused Bunty of pressuring her to sleep with him in exchange for roles. The accused was arrested on the 30th of November, according to reports.

The accused had reportedly asked the actress if she would be willing to work in Pune. When she agreed, the accused asked her what he would get in return. When the actress said she was willing to pay a commission on the money she makes, the accused refused and said that he wanted sexual favours in return.