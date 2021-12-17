Friday, December 17, 2021
‘Let him suffer!’: CJI quashes appeal by journalist sentenced to 1 month in prison for a defamatory article against lawyers

"Let him suffer! What kind of journalism is this? We have to protect lawyers too. One month is very less," the CJI quipped while rejecting the plea filed by the journalist who is awarded with 1 month of imprisonment over a defamatory article.

The Chief Justice of India(CJI) N V Ramana on Friday rejected an appeal filed by a journalist who was sentenced to 1 month in prison for a defamatory article against lawyers.

The CJI affirmed the sentence of 1 month of jail term to a journalist, raising questions over the kind of journalism practised and asserting that the jail sentence is quite mild.

While quashing his petition, CJI said, “Let him suffer! What kind of journalism is this? We have to protect lawyers too. One month is very less.”

CJI Ramana laments over the steady decline of investigative journalism in India

Earlier yesterday, the CJI brooded over the state of journalism in India, adding that the concept of investigative journalism is, unfortunately, vanishing from the media canvas.

“In the past, we have witnessed newspaper reports on scandals and misconduct creating waves, leading to serious consequences. (But) barring one or two, I don’t recall any story of such magnitude in recent years. Everything in our garden appears to be rosy. I leave it to you to arrive at your own conclusions,” the CJI said at the launch of the book “Blood Sanders: The Great Forest Heist”, by Sudhakar Reddy Udumula.

 

