Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan was seen losing her mind in the Rajya Sabha today as she lambasted: “Aapke bure din jaldi aane wale hain…I curse you”. (You’re bad days will be here soon…I curse you). Jaya Bachchan’s remark came when she was asked by the Chair to participate in the ongoing discussion on the ‘Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Samajwadi Party leader was apparently triggered when someone amongst the RS members questioned her about the summon sent to her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan in the Panama Papers leak case by the Enforcement Directorate today.

In what transpired, Jaya Bachchan, initiating her speech, called out the Chair for not listening to the Opposition and said “Can we expect from you? What is going on? There are so many issues we are discussing over a Bill which is brought by the government to correct its mistake….aap gala ghont dijie ham sabka (you please strangulate us),” she said.

Incidentally, when Jaya Bachchan was lambasting Bhuwaneswar Kalitha, who was presiding the Chair, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha raised the point of order alleging Bachchan of pointing the Chair. Someone amongst the RS members also probably remarked on the Enforcement Directorate’s summon sent to her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan today in the Panama Papers leak case. This further triggered the already agitated Jaya Bachchan who then lashed out at the treasury bench for making “personal remarks” against her. At this point, she was heard saying: “Aapke bure din jaldi aane wale hain…I curse you”.

She then demanded that the Chair take action against members who she claimed had made “personal remarks” against her.

The Chair, Bhuwaneswar Kalitha, announced that the words that were not appropriate will be removed from the record. The Opposition ruckus, however, got fierce after a verbal spat between Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan and treasury benches, compelling the Chair to adjourn the Rajya Sabha till 5 pm today.

Meanwhile, today itself, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the 2016 ‘Panama Papers’ global tax leaks case. According to reports, the investigation agency wants to question the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan over charges of stashing money abroad.

Now SP leader Jaya Bachchan’s Bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes an entry into UP elections.

She has been summoned by ED. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) December 20, 2021

Incidentally, after media outlets reported on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s summons in the 2016 ‘Panama Papers’ investigation followed by Jaya Bachchan’s meltdown in the Rajya Sabha, the so-called award-winning journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani jumped into the fray, giving a bizarre twist to the entire fiasco. She claimed that the central agency had targeted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan because she had entered the UP elections.

“Now SP leader Jaya Bachchan’s Bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes an entry into UP elections. She has been summoned by ED”, Tweeted Arfa Khanum Sherwani. There is, however, no credit to the fanciful narrative weaved by the ‘journalist’ to malign the central government.