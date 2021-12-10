Friday, December 10, 2021
Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli duped of Rs 1.14 lakh by fraudsters, had shared OTP and downloaded a shady app

As per reports, Kambli was duped for Rs 1,13,998 by some fraudsters on the pretext of a KYC update. Multiple fraudulent transactions were allegedly carried out from the cricketer's account.

OpIndia Staff
Cricketer Vinod Kambli falls victim to frauds, gets duped of Rs 1.14 lakhs
Vinod Kambli, representational image, via India.com
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli has been reportedly duped of a large sum of money by a fraudster claiming t help him with a KYC update. As per reports, the ex-cricket star has filed an FIR at the Bandra police station in Mumbai against unknown miscreants.

As per reports, Kambli was duped for Rs 1,13,998 by some fraudsters on the pretext of a KYC update. Multiple fraudulent transactions were allegedly carried out from the cricketer’s account.

A fraudster had posed as an executive for a private bank where the cricketer has an account and had made him share sensitive bank details, on the pretext of updating his KYC details.

Realising that he has been duped of money, the cricketer had immediately approached Bandra police. The police acted swiftly along with the bank officials who got the money reverted to the cricketer’s account.

As per reports, the fraudster had convinced Kambli to download the ‘Any Desk’ app on his phone. Kambli has thanked the Bandra police for the swift action and has cautioned the public about fraudulent phone calls asking for bank details.

The Bandra police have stated that the fraudulent transactions happened after Kambli downloaded the app. The app reportedly enabled the fraudsters to gain access to Kabmli’s phone and mimic the bank details to initiate the transactions. Kambli had also shared the OTP over the phone call which made the work of the fraudsters easy.

Police have stated that banks repeatedly warn customers about not sharing the OTP with anyone and not to give bank details to unknown callers posing as bank employees.

Earlier, actress Shabana Azmi had fallen victim to fraudsters posing as the owners of an online liquor delivery service. Instead of using the bonafide app or website of the liquor delivery service and paying through verified payment gateways, the actress had transferred money to some accounts that had impersonated as a liquor delivery service and had paid them through PayTM.

 

Searched termsVinod Kambli news, KYC update, fraud app
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

