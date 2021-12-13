Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeNews Reports‘Chu*iya means stupid’: Sanjay Raut after being booked for making objectionable remarks against women...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Chu*iya means stupid’: Sanjay Raut after being booked for making objectionable remarks against women BJP workers

A complaint filed by BJP general secretary Deepti Bharadwaj alleged that Raut made “shocking comments” against BJP workers during an interview on a Marathi news channel.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Raut booked for the word “Chu*iya”
Sanjay Raut(Image Source: Zee News)
77

An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP leaders in a TV interview and threatened them.

Raut was booked on a complaint filed by BJP national general secretary Deepti Rawat Bharadwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station in Delhi. In her complaint, Bharadwaj alleged that Raut made “shocking comments” against BJP workers during an interview on a Marathi news channel.

She also asserted that Raut issued threats against “the life and limb of BJP political workers” and also used abusive language for them.

On the basis of her complaint, the police filed an FIR against the Shiv Sena leader under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Responding to the FIR filed against him, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and accused the government of pressurising him with intimidatory tactics. Defending himself, Raut said an FIR had been filed against him for the use of the word “Chutiya”, which according to him meant nothing more than “stupid” as per Hindi dictionaries. Accusing BJP of political witch-hunt, Raut alleged that BJP leaders made far more objectionable remarks against women leaders but no FIR was filed against them.

“FIR registerd agnst me for the use of word Chutiya,tht means Stupid as per hindi dictionaries.Inspite of ths,if a case is registrd thn it’s nothing bt an attmpt to pressurize me! BTW,sm BJP leadrs hv usd more objctionble words agnst women leadrs,hvn’t heard of such FIR agnst thm,” Raut tweeted.

Sanjay Raut uses “haramkhor” for Kangana Ranaut, brazens it out later by coining a new definition for the expletive

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Sanjay Raut has sought to defend the untenable. Earlier last year, Raut was found coining a new definition of “haramkhor” after using the expletive for actor Kangana Ranaut.

Raut had made the crass remarks against actor Kangan after she voiced her concerns about Mumbai resembling Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of a series of ‘Azaadi slogan’ graffiti that had come up in Mumbai. Kangana had raised objections over the Aazadi graffitis on the streets of Mumbai. But, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had allegedly threatened her to not return to Mumbai.

In response, Kangana said that no big daddy can stop her from entering Mumbai. Sanjay Raut while responding to the News Nation reporter about whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai said, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

Hours after making reprehensible remarks against actor Kangana Ranaut, the Shiv Sena spokesperson came up with a new definition of “haramkhor” to brazen out his stand. In an interaction with AajTak, Raut was seen defending his crass remarks for the actor Kangana Ranaut, saying he meant “haramkhor” as “naughty” and “dishonest”.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

India’s shift to ‘Majoritarianism’: Deal with it

Nupur J Sharma -
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated today with pomp and show and the usual suspects are crying 'Majoritarianism'
News Reports

Painkillers, not drunk: Journalist Deepak Chaurasia clarifies over viral video where he fumbled on air

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that had gone viral last week, Chaurasia was fumbling live on air while hosting a show on the tragic helicopter crash in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of armed forces lost their lives

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, asks everyone to take three vows Swachchta, Srijan and Atmanirbharta

‘Chu*iya means stupid’: Sanjay Raut after being booked for making objectionable remarks against women BJP workers

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor

‘They are not proud of their PMs, we are’: Kerala HC on plea seeking removal of PM Modi’s pic from vaccine certificate

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,510FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com