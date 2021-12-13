An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP leaders in a TV interview and threatened them.

Raut was booked on a complaint filed by BJP national general secretary Deepti Rawat Bharadwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station in Delhi. In her complaint, Bharadwaj alleged that Raut made “shocking comments” against BJP workers during an interview on a Marathi news channel.

She also asserted that Raut issued threats against “the life and limb of BJP political workers” and also used abusive language for them.

On the basis of her complaint, the police filed an FIR against the Shiv Sena leader under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Responding to the FIR filed against him, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and accused the government of pressurising him with intimidatory tactics. Defending himself, Raut said an FIR had been filed against him for the use of the word “Chutiya”, which according to him meant nothing more than “stupid” as per Hindi dictionaries. Accusing BJP of political witch-hunt, Raut alleged that BJP leaders made far more objectionable remarks against women leaders but no FIR was filed against them.

“FIR registerd agnst me for the use of word Chutiya,tht means Stupid as per hindi dictionaries.Inspite of ths,if a case is registrd thn it’s nothing bt an attmpt to pressurize me! BTW,sm BJP leadrs hv usd more objctionble words agnst women leadrs,hvn’t heard of such FIR agnst thm,” Raut tweeted.

Sanjay Raut uses “haramkhor” for Kangana Ranaut, brazens it out later by coining a new definition for the expletive

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Sanjay Raut has sought to defend the untenable. Earlier last year, Raut was found coining a new definition of “haramkhor” after using the expletive for actor Kangana Ranaut.

Raut had made the crass remarks against actor Kangan after she voiced her concerns about Mumbai resembling Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of a series of ‘Azaadi slogan’ graffiti that had come up in Mumbai. Kangana had raised objections over the Aazadi graffitis on the streets of Mumbai. But, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had allegedly threatened her to not return to Mumbai.

In response, Kangana said that no big daddy can stop her from entering Mumbai. Sanjay Raut while responding to the News Nation reporter about whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai said, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?”

Hours after making reprehensible remarks against actor Kangana Ranaut, the Shiv Sena spokesperson came up with a new definition of “haramkhor” to brazen out his stand. In an interaction with AajTak, Raut was seen defending his crass remarks for the actor Kangana Ranaut, saying he meant “haramkhor” as “naughty” and “dishonest”.