On Sunday (December 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme of ‘Mann ki Baat.’

At the very onset, PM Modi applauded the collective fight put up by the people of India against the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Hailing the spirit of ‘Jan Shakti’, he said that India’s vaccination coverage was increasing due to the zeal of scientists and the trust reposed in them by the people.

“For me, Mann Ki Baat is not about highlighting the work of the government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers,” PM Modi emphasised. He also paid tributes to former CDS Bipin Rawat and Group Captain Varun Singh, who died in the infamous chopper crash on December 8.

“Group Captain Varun Singh had written a letter to the principal of his school. In his letter, Varun Singh ji did not boast of his valour; instead he referred to his failures. He talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities,” Pm Modi said.

The Indian Prime Minister announced that ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha‘ will be held early next year to help motivate students, prepare for examinations. PM Modi advocated the idea of popularising the habit of reading books. He had urged everyone to share the list of books that they read this year so that it can help others prepare their Reading list for the following year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added, “It is our duty to preserve and popularise our culture. It is equally gladdening to see global efforts that celebrate Indian culture.” He appreciated the effort undertaken by Greek students in singing India’s national song, ‘Vande Mataram.’

He applauded efforts taken by the people to improve Swachhata (cleanliness) and reiterated that it was also the mission of the government. PM Modi informed that a start-up by the name of ‘Saafwater’ is working to provide information about water quality and purity to the people in their area, with the aid of the Internet of things and Artificial Intelligence. Highlighting the government’s efforts, he said that the Civil Aviation Ministry is working to make stationery items from waste paper.

