The Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Srinagar has suspended an employee named Afreen Hassan Naqash for making derogatory remarks on a social media platform after the tragic death of Bipin Rawat, according to reports.

The bank has stated in its suspension order that the employee has misused the social media platform in spite of several circulars issued by the bank against such behaviour.

Source: @Spoof_Junkey/Twitter

The order dated December 9 2021 said, “Despite repeated circulars issued from time to time against misuse of social media platforms by employees contrary to interests/rules of the Bank. in one such incident, one of our employees has made derogatory comments/remarks on the social media platform on a tragic accident.”

The order pointed out that the contents posted by the employee were ‘purely defamatory and against the service rules of conduct. It said, “The contents are purely defamatory and not in consonance with the conduct rules governing the services of an employee and tantamounts to misconduct”

Further, the order stated that disciplinary proceedings were initiated against her and that she was put under suspension immediately.

Earlier, IIT Delhi had taken cognizance of the display of insensitivity by one Ram Pabaharan after the tragic incident of the helicopter crash that led to the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other top armed forces personnel on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Professor V. Ramagopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi stated that the institute will investigate the matter and take further action.

In another incident, Prabal Chatterjee, an employee of the South Eastern railways had mocked the death of CDS Bipin Rawat. Prabal Chatterjee had been reportedly detained at Mathura, though the details have not been confirmed yet.