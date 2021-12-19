Key Takeaways from PM Modi's speech on Goa Liberation Day

On Sunday (December 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Goans on the occasion of the 60th Goa Liberation Day and its merger with the Union of India.

PM Modi began his address by welcoming the audience in Konkani language. At the very onset, he said, “Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa.”

He hailed India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in Goa’s liberation. PM Modi emphasised that had Patel lived longer, Goa could have been freed from the clutches of Portuguese rule on a much earlier date. He pointed out that Goa did not lose its link to India despite 450 years of Portuguese inquisition.

The Indian Prime Minister applauded the coastal State for its good governance. He added how Goa has been giving strength to the country through the ‘Swayampurna Goa’ flagship programme. He also congratulated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the developmental work carried out in the State. PM Modi added how the tourism industry in Goa had continued to grow, despite the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

He has expressed his hope that the State will reach greater heights by the 75th year of its liberation. PM Modi said, “Goa is top in good governance, per capita income, and many others. I want to congratulate Goa for completing cent percent coverage of 1st dose to all its eligible population.” He added that the State has been leading the country in 100% vaccination, ‘Har Ghar Jal’ mission and being 100% open-defecation free (ODF).

PM Modi also reminisced about his former colleague Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and applauded his spirit of working until his last breath. He recounted his recent meeting with Pope Francis and the invitation that he had extended to the highest authority of the Catholic Church to visit India.

While speaking about the Goans, PM Modi concluded, “The people of Goa have been peaceful and accommodating throughout history and preserved the relics of Queen Ketevan for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Any amount of appreciation for the people of Goa would fall short, he added.”

During his visit to Goa, the Indian Prime Minister inaugurated several projects including the New South Goa District Hospital, Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport. Goa is set to go for polls next year.